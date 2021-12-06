ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Why Drake Won’t Win Any 2022 Grammys Despite Two Announced Nominations

wvli927.com
 5 days ago

Don’t expect Drake to walk away with...

wvli927.com

iheart.com

Drake Withdraws His 2022 Grammy Award Nominations

Drake has withdrawn both of his 2022 Grammy nominations. According to the Recording Academy, the Certified Lover Boy and his management team asked the Academy to pull his nods for Best Rap Album for CLB and Best Rap Performance for his song “Way 2 Sexy” (featuring Future and Young Thug), and the Grammy honored his request. No word on what motivated the 6 God to make the shocking decision, but this isn't the first time he opted out of the awards ceremony.
Drake
Grammy Awards, Grammy Nominations, Rapper
