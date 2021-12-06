Boys Basketball: GBS Pushes No. 1 Team To Limit, EG Grabs Largest Win In 3 Years

PARKER CITY, Ind. — For the past few seasons, Monroe Central has felt like it has had a team capable of winning championships. But, each year, the Golden Bears have fallen just short of winning their county, conference and sectional titles, respectively, despite having a winning record each of the past three seasons. The team has beaten or come close to beating the top teams in Randolph County and Sectional 40 during the regular season, but hasn't been quite able to get over the hump to bring home hardware. Last year, during the sectional, Monroe Central fell just short to a Frankton team it had beaten during the regular season.

