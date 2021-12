Ohio is taking $250 million in federal funds to support the state's law enforcement and fire departments. Governor Mike DeWine announced a proposal to take some of the American Rescue Plan Act funds to supply grants to first responders. $175 dollars will be used to counter the increase in violent crime since the pandemic started and the other $75 million will be used for mental health programs for first responders and help restore staffing levels to pre-pandemic levels.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO