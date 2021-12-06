ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tyrese Maxey Will Miss Monday's Game vs. Hornets

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41uK27_0dFhhOXR00

The Sixers will find themselves shorthanded once again on Monday night. As Philadelphia gears up to take on the Charlotte Hornets for the first time this season, their starting point guard Tyrese Maxey has been ruled out.

According to a team official, Maxey is currently dealing with an illness. Per the official, Maxey's illness is described as non-COVID related. Maxey now becomes the second Sixer in two games to be ruled out with an illness.

On Friday, the Sixers anticipated playing without their starting power forward, Tobias Harris. As Harris missed the morning shootaround in Atlanta since he was feeling under the weather, it was expected he would miss the matchup against the Hawks.

Sure enough, Harris was ruled out. Prior to tip-off on Friday night, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers revealed that Harris was dealing with a flu-like illness. It's unclear if Maxey's in the same boat, but he'll miss Monday's game regardless.

As for Harris, he might have the chance to return to the floor in Charlotte. As the Sixers practiced on Sunday after getting Saturday off, Harris was a participant in the afternoon practice session, which was a sign he was feeling better.

However, when the Sixers submitted their injury report on Sunday night, Harris was listed as questionable for Monday's matchup. At this point, he remains a game-time decision for the 76ers. If Harris can't go, he'll likely be replaced by Georges Niang once again. As for Maxey, his replacement will most likely be Shake Milton.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

Related
All 76ers

76ers' Tobias Harris Questionable Once Again vs. Warriors

Tobias Harris' return from COVID-19 was impressive. After the veteran forward missed six-straight games as he was in the NBA's health and safety protocol due to testing positive for COVID-19 and showing symptoms, Harris eventually returned a little over a week since entering the protocol. In his first game back,...
NBA
All 76ers

Sixers Officially Rule Out Tobias Harris vs. Kings on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers' streak of playing shorthanded continues on Monday night. As the team's three-time All-Star point guard Ben Simmons remains away from the team, he has yet to be seen on the court with the Sixers. Plus, the organization has been dealing with a handful of players entering the NBA's health and safety protocol, beginning with Tobias Harris, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks back.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Tobias Harris
All 76ers

Sixers Add Seth Curry to Injury Report Ahead of Kings Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers will return to the floor on Monday night. As they continue their tough six-game stretch away from home, the Sixers will pay a visit to the Sacramento Kings on Monday before heading off to Golden State. Lately, the Sixers have struggled to gain wins, and a lot...
NBA
orlandopinstripedpost.com

Game 19: Magic vs Hornets GameThread

Who: Charlotte Hornets (11-8) at Orlando Magic (4-14) Injuries: Charlotte - Washington (QUESTIONABLE); Orlando - Anthony (OUT), Carter-Williams (OUT), Fultz (OUT), Isaac (OUT), Moore (OUT), Ross (OUT) Charlotte Hornets Orlando Magic. 109.6 (10th) ORtg 102.0 (27th) 110.5 (23rd) DRtg 112.0 (28th) 101.3 (3rd) Pace 98.9 (12th) Starting Lineups. LaMelo Ball...
NBA
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Game Preview

ORLANDO – During their back-to-back road set against the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks, the Orlando Magic found out the hard way the importance of bringing consistent energy and focus to both ends of the floor for a full 48 minutes. For a shorthanded team with a youthful roster, there is little...
NBA
NBA

Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Hornets (11.29.21)

The Bulls come into Monday night having a day off in between their close loss to the Miami Heat at the United Center. Zach LaVine wasn't his usual self against the Heat, shooting 6-of-16 from the field for his 16 points. LaVine and Co. will be ready and amped for an opportunity for a bounce back win against a young but extremely talented Hornets team.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Hawks#Sports Illustrated
All 76ers

76ers vs. Magic: Player Observations After Sixers' Tight Win on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers returned to their home court on Monday night after dropping a double-overtime thriller against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. As they've been slowly getting healthier, the Sixers have struggled to churn out wins lately consistently. On Monday, they welcomed the Orlando Magic, who have been in a similar position all season long, to South Philly for a matchup.
NBA
All 76ers

Sixers List Tobias Harris as Questionable vs. Timberwolves

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has been dealing with another setback lately. After missing six straight games due to his battle with COVID-19, Harris returned to the court on November 11 to face the Toronto Raptors. For the next five games since his return, Harris didn't see his playing time...
NBA
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine's Status For Hornets-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for the game between the Bulls and Charlotte Hornets in Chicago on Monday night. View the original article to see embedded media. The Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season with a 13-8 record in their first 21 games of the season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
All 76ers

Tobias Harris Discusses Sixers' Process of Getting Chemistry Back

After beginning the 2021-2022 NBA season on a high note, the Philadelphia 76ers have seen their fair share of struggles lately. A lot of their struggles can be attributed to the frequently changing rotation as guys have been in and out of the lineup recently. For starters, the Sixers had...
NBA
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Hornets game preview and LIVE OPEN THREAD

The Bulls are in somewhat of a precarious place right now, dealing with adversity for the first time all season after losing 3 of 4 games. Things turned a lot more worrisome as news broke in the afternoon that Zach LaVine is dealing with an illness (thankfully non-Covid) and may not play tonight.
NBA
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets Preview: The City’s Abuzz

Longtime Milwaukee Bucks observers under Bud will know that a game against the Charlotte Hornets can mean only one thing: switching. For years, we got to watch Milwaukee go through the motions with their zone drop scheme before Bud pulled the trigger on switching dudes defensively to counteract the perennially undersized Charlotte squad. With switching a far more prominent part of their sans-Brook Lopez existence, we likely won’t have to wait as long. Let’s dig in.
NBA
Yardbarker

76ers vs. Hornets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Monday night after getting the last two days off. Following a tight win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, the Sixers are set to face an undermanned Charlotte Hornets team for the first matchup of a two-game series. Key...
NBA
Yardbarker

Tobias Harris Could Return vs. Hornets on Monday

The start to the 2021-2022 NBA season hasn't been ideal for Sixers starting forward Tobias Harris. As the 76ers have dealt with tons of setbacks throughout the first quarter of the season, Harris was among a handful of players on the roster who has been forced to take games off due to injuries and illnesses.
NBA
inquirer.com

Tyrese Maxey emerged as COVID-19 ravaged the Sixers. Now he’s readjusting to life with Joel Embiid.

BOSTON — It’s no secret that Tyrese Maxey has been one of the 76ers’ early-season MVP candidates. However, the point guard headed into Wednesday’s 88-87 loss to the Boston Celtics two days removed from his worst shooting performance of the season. Maxey scored nine points on 2-for-12 shooting while finishing with nine assists and eight rebounds in Monday’s win against the Orlando Magic.
NBA
arcamax.com

Lonzo sees the big difference in LaMelo Ball's game now for Hornets

CHICAGO — The idea that this wasn’t just the typical game was evident from the first possession, when the crowd’s murmur slowly increased in decibels as the opposing point guard made the first of many dribble moves against the person who bears a striking resemblance. Mom and dad were courtside...
NBA
Sporting News

LaMelo Ball enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols; How many games will Hornets star miss?

LaMelo Ball's sophomore campaign is going to come to a brief halt. The Hornets announced on Dec. 4 that Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee have entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, those players are expected to miss several games. What's...
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy