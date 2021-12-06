ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron Variant: What Experts Know So Far

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to spread, and is now detected in 54 countries. Local transmission continues to grow in places like Germany, France, Spain and Britain. Eighteen cases are now reported in the United States, with Mississippi the latest to...

