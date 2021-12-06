ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornets' Ish Smith to Miss Monday's Game vs. Sixers

By Justin Grasso
 1 day ago
The hits won't stop coming for the Charlotte Hornets as they gear up for their Monday night matchup at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Heading into the game, the Hornets knew they would be extremely shorthanded versus the Sixers. As the team had a COVID-19 outbreak over the weekend, they had no choice but to shut down the practice facility and send players and staffers home.

On Saturday morning, Hornets starters LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier were added to the NBA's health and safety protocol. Not too long after, Jaden McDaniels and Mason Plumlee were entered as well.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, each player in the protocol would have the opportunity to take two more COVID-19 tests within a 24-hour timeframe. If the tests came out negative, the players would receive clearance from the NBA and would be able to return to the floor.

If the players still returned positive tests, then they would be forced to sit out for the next ten days. Unfortunately for Charlotte, it seems none of the four players returned negative tests as they've all been ruled out for Monday's game.

Now, those four aren't alone. In addition to Ball, Plumlee, McDaniels, and Rozier, Charlotte guard Ish Smith has become the fifth member of the Hornets to get entered into the protocol. With that, the 33-year-old veteran will also miss Monday's matchup against the Sixers.

The Sixers and the Hornets are set to tip-off at 7 PM EST.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

