Oppo is known for its intriguing concepts exploring the future of mobile technology, but until now, the company hasn't actually launched a proper foldable of its own — even though it did tease some interesting takes on the form factor last year. It looks like this is about to change, as the company has just published a blog post detailing the journey to its first foldable, the Oppo Find N, which it wants to fully launch on December 15. Needless to say, we're already in for a first look ahead of that day thanks to notorious leaker Evleaks.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO