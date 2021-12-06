ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Nick Suzuki: Nothing could stop this rising star

NHL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL -- Amanda Suzuki's eyes light up every time she sees a fan wearing her son's No.14 at the Bell Centre, which is a common occurrence these days. Her smile widens as she notices many of those sporting his jersey are quite young. But she still wants him to...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Nick Suzuki earns Molson Cup honor for November

MONTREAL - Forward Nick Suzuki is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of November. Suzuki was selected first star of the game twice (on November 2 against Detroit and November 11 against Calgary), second star of the game once (on November 6 against Vegas) and third star of the game once (on November 4 against the Islanders). He finished ahead of teammates Josh Anderson, and Jake Allen who won it in October.
NHL
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Canadiens 2

After a sleepy opening 30 minutes to this game, the Lightning, who were down 2-1 at that point midway through the second period, raised their urgency level over the final 30. As a result, they owned more possession, shots, and scoring chances in the second half of the contest. But they didn't get rewarded until the closing minutes, scoring a Corey Perry sixth-attacker goal to tie it and netting an Ondrej Palat strike off the rush in the final minute to win it.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Nothing can stop Big Rig Greenway

For most of last year, the Minnesota Wild could count on reliable production from the "second" line. "Second" is in quotations because the unit made up of Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Marcus Foligno was anything but secondary in its dominance last season. Amongst line combinations with over 250 minutes together, that line was third in expected goals share (65.69 percent), sixth in on-ice goals for percentage (67.93) and 14th in shots on goal for percentage (53.06) according to Evolving-Hockey. When your "second" line is in amongst names like the Colorado Avalanche’s top line of MacKinnon, Rantanen, and Landeskog, the Toronto Maple Leafs power trio of Matthews, Marner, and Hyman; and the top line of the Vegas Golden Knights led by Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty, you know you have a winner.
NHL
NHL

Ground Control - Episode 121 (Wheeler 1000)

It's a special edition of Ground Control as we hear from a handful of voices who have a connection with Blake Wheeler as the Jets captain celebrates 1000 NHL games. Hear from the man himself, Blake Wheeler, teammates Paul Stastny, Josh Morrissey, Bryan Little, Head Coach Paul Maurice and former teammate, Andrew Ladd!
HOCKEY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Nick Suzuki
Person
Ryan
NESN

How Potential MLB Lockout Could Impact Seiya Suzuki’s Path From Japan

This has been a busy week already for Major League Baseball with the frenzy of free agents agreeing to contracts, but it could become busier (and messier) in the coming days. A potential lockout is looming and could come Dec. 1 when the collective bargaining agreement expires. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, both MLB and its Players’ Association met for about 30 minutes Tuesday, which does not indicate a good sign of getting a new CBA done.
MLB
NECN

Seiya Suzuki Rumors: Red Sox, Two AL East Foes Aggressively Pursuing Japanese Star

Report: Red Sox among three AL East teams leading Suzuki pursuit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Is Seiya Suzuki bound for the American League East?. Suzuki, a five-time All-Star in the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan, was recently posted by the Hiroshima Toyo Carp, allowing major league clubs to bid on his services.
MLB
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE DIDN'T ROLL OVER AND DIE'

What was talked about following a 3-2 setback to the Golden Knights. "When we made it 2-1, they made it 3-1 right away. But I think the difference was we just weren't as sharp for the whole 60 minutes and they took it to us pretty good, especially the first two periods. We played a little bit better once it was a little easier and we were down, but that can't happen. We have to be ready from the start and play that full 60 that we've been pretty good at this year.
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Kings 5, Oilers 1

EDMONTON, AB - Checkmate. Darnell Nurse found the back of the net for his first goal of the season in his return to action and Mikko Koskinen stopped 34 of 39 shots but Adrian Kempe's multi-goal effort lifted the Kings to a 5-1 win over the Oilers Sunday at Rogers Place.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Player#The Nashville Predators#Tricolore Sports#St Thomas Hospital#Rsv
NHL

Oshie trades puck for plush donut from young Capitals fan

Washington forward, like so many of us, can't resist being offered treat. T.J. Oshie has a future as a general manager if he keeps making trades as good as the one he pulled off on Monday. The Washington Capitals forward dealt was hit with a trade offer from a young...
NHL
NHL

Green fired as coach of Canucks, Benning as GM

Travis Green and Jim Benning were fired by the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Green, who was in his fifth season as coach, was replaced by Bruce Boudreau. Benning, in his eighth season as general manager, was replaced by Stan Smyl. Assistant GM John Weisbrod and assistant coach Nolan Baumgartner were...
NHL
WNCT

Aho’s 2nd of game lifts Hurricanes over Flames 2-1 in OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game 4:07 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Aho also scored in the first period for the Hurricanes (18-6-1) to extend his point streak to four games. Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots […]
NHL
NHL

Recap: Canes Start Canadian Swing With Win In Winnipeg

In hockey there's a common emphasis placed on wanting to begin any road trip with a good start, setting the tone for how the rest of the venture will transpire. The Canes couldn't have executed it much better, as all it took was 30 seconds for them to get on the scoreboard inside Canadian Life Centre.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'HE FEEDS OFF THE EMOTION'

"I've got to give a lot of appreciation and thank you to the Flames and the organization for recognizing my 1,000th game played - re-recognizing it again tonight, in front of the fans. Obviously, it's 1,042 today, but it's a special achievement, especially when you look at the list and how many guys have achieved it. Not having the fans for it last year in Toronto, and then here for the ceremony, it took a little bit away from it. So, to have it here today and recognize it against a team that I played over half my games with will be a pretty cool. But all in all, it's still a game day - game-day mode. And the most important thing is to try and get the win."
NHL
NHL

CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 06.12.21

In a battle of the Heat versus a team on quite a heater, the good guys came out the big winner. The San Diego Gulls came into the weekend two-game set Friday and Saturday with five straight wins, but the Heat used a familiar formula - strong defensive play mixed with outstanding efforts from the goaltending, unforgiving penalty-killing and timely offence - en route to a sweep on home ice.
NHL
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota at Edmonton

Four-game trip commences Tuesday night against the Oilers at Rogers Place. Who: Minnesota Wild (17-6-1, 35 points) at Edmonton Oilers (16-7-0, 32 points) Listen: KFAN FM 100.3; Wild Radio Network; Wild NHL App. Follow: @mnwild; @mnwildscribe; GameCenter. The Wild Warmup is presented by Bryant Heating and Cooling. EDMONTON -- With...
NHL
NHL

Canucks were too patient before firing coach, GM, owner says

VANCOUVER -- Owner Francesco Aquilini said that he hoped he didn't wait too long to make changes to the Vancouver Canucks. Coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning were fired Sunday, replaced by Bruce Boudreau and Stan Smyl, respectively. The Canucks (9-15-2) are last in the eight-team Pacific Division and were 3-9-1 from Nov. 9 to Dec. 4 before a 4-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings in Boudreau's debut Monday.
NHL
NHL

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Rangers Late, 6-2

Four-goal third period the difference on Tuesday night at the United Center. The Blackhawks fell to the New York Rangers on Tuesday night at the United Center, 6-2, as the visitors completed the season series sweep with the second meeting in four days. Erik Gustafsson netted his first of the...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'NOT GOOD ENOUGH'

"Obviously, we have to be a lot better in a game like that where you know it's going to be tight. When you get a lot of powerplays, you've got to capitalize. We've got to anticipate the play a little better and do a better job on the breakouts. ... We've got to compete harder in those situations."
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy