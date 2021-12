MANHATTAN — Bruce Weber wanted an early test for his Kansas State basketball team and that's exactly what he got last week at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. What he learned from back-to-back 72-64 losses to No. 15-ranked Arkansas and No. 14 Illinois was that the still have work to do in order to compete at an elite level. By the same token, they weren't all that far off.

KANSAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO