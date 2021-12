Have an unexpected color palette in mind but not exactly sure how it’ll all look IRL? Why not try our bold design on for size at your engagement party?! The creative team at ROAM brought together a joyful palette of chartreuse, blush, peaches, and a whole rainbow of other hues for this editorial at Rich Hippies House for all you newly-engaged couples looking to push the envelope. The details Zulie Rego photographed below make such a fun vignette for an engagement party, and show how you can translate the theme to your big day as well!

