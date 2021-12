Trial information was filed late last week against a Carroll man accused of felony drug possession. According to Carroll County District Court records, 53-year-old Shawn Lee Vonnahme faces one count of third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine, a class D felony. The charge stems from an Aug. 15 incident in the 100 block of E. 5th Street. A Carroll Police Department affidavit says Vonnahme was taken into custody after a baggie of methamphetamine and a marijuana pipe were found on his person. A class D felony generally carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines, but Vonnahme’s carries a habitual offender enhancement due to multiple prior drug convictions, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and delivery and conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. He was released from the Carroll County jail on Thursday after posting a $750 cash bond and is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO