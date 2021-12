All seven runners from Hopkins placed in the top 90 out of over 290 competitors. The Hopkins women’s cross country team won their seventh national championship last month, beating out the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Athenas by just two points. Only one other program in NCAA Division III history, SUNY-Cortland, can say that they’ve accomplished as much as the Blue Jays.

