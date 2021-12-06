ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McClain: Texans should finish schedule with Davis Mills as QB

By John McClain
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRookie quarterback Davis Mills should start the Texans’ last five games of the season. Tyrod Taylor’s sprained left wrist gives the Texans a reason to return Mills to the lineup for Sunday’s game against Seattle at NRG Stadium. Coach David Culley said Monday — the day after a 31-0...

www.houstonchronicle.com

