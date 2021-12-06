McClain: Texans should finish schedule with Davis Mills as QB

John McClain breaks down the matchups in Sunday's Texans-Jets game at NRG Stadium. Like the Texans, the Jets have injury issues in their offensive line. They’re also missing their injured leading rusher, Michael Carter, who has 430 yards and four touchdowns. Ty Johnson (144 yards) and Tevin Coleman (118) should divide the carries. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has some mobility and shouldn’t be shy about taking off as the Jets try to break a three-game losing streak. If the Texans can’t handle the Jets’ backup running backs better than they did at Tennessee, the defense could be in trouble. Despite the injuries, the Jets have to work hard to establish the run to set up their play-action game. They come to NRG Stadium 29th in rushing (78.9-yard average). They’ve failed to rush for at least 100 yards in seven of their past eight games. They’re going against a Texans run defense that’s 30th (133.5). After giving up an average of 170.3 yards during a three-game stretch, the run defense improved in the past two games, surrendering a 75-yard average. Linebackers Zach Cunningham and Kamu Grugier-Hill have to ignite a run defense that must keep the Jets from controlling the ball. EDGE: Texans.

