Washington reports at least 3 omicron cases

By Lisa Balick
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – At least three cases of the omicron COVID variant were reported in Washington state as the variant has been found in at least a third of the country.

In Washington state, the three cases were reported from Thurston, Pierce and King counties. The cases are not believed to be connected.

The state health department is not giving out much information, but the state is doing contact tracing and keeping an eye on COVID tests from travelers.

Fauci encouraged that omicron doesn’t appear to be more severe

The concern is that the variant may spread more easily than even delta and re-infect those who have had COVID. Scientists are studying whether the current vaccines can keep those infected from getting very sick and or hospitalized.

‘The fire that’s here’: US is still battling delta variant

Although no cases of omicron have been reported in Oregon, the state is on omicron watch.

Scientists tell KOIN 6 News they are keeping an eye on all COVID test samples for signs of the variant.

Former Multnomah Greyhound Park opens as mass vax site

There are several more no-appointment locations starting up for COVID vaccines, including at the former Kmart in Gresham at 440 Northwest Burnside. This clinic is open Monday through Saturday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

