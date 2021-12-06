ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

This Advent Calendar for Adults is a Hit

TMZ.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Counting down the days to Christmas can be a bore -- but it doesn't have to be ... so long as you have this baby at your disposal. The 25 Days of Vices Advent...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
architectureartdesigns.com

A Decorative Advent Calendar To Enchant Your Interior At Christmas

The end of the year holidays are approaching and you are looking for a fun and aesthetic decoration advent calendar? Nowadays, it is no longer limited to low-end cardboard packaging: it is a decorative object in its own right. Bright, in wood, to make or to fill yourself: this year...
HOME & GARDEN
WJTV 12

Best high-end gifts for your grandma

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gifts for your grandma are best?  Your grandma is one of the most important people in your life. After years of cooking for you, taking care of you and offering the best advice you’ve ever heard, it’s time for you to repay them […]
TRAVEL
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The 30+ Best Hollywood-Inspired Stocking Stuffers for Every Type of Giftee

Treating someone to a gift card is nice, but there are more creative ways to give something unexpectedly thoughtful in a small package. Whether you’re shopping for kids (and children at heart), luxury-loving beauty buffs, techies, movie lovers, home spa enthusiasts or fitness aficionados (and every type of person in between), we’ve rounded some of the best stocking stuffers for everyone on your list. Ahead, check out over 30 Hollywood-inspired picks for every budget, from surprises under $10 and affordable luxuries for $50 or less to star-approved items that top off at $200. Need more gifting options? Check out more ideas...
RECIPES
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Advent Calendar#Toys#Secret Santa#Gourmet#Tmz#Italian
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

The holiday season is officially here and we, alongside everyone else, recommend purchasing your Christmas presents early. The earlier you take the plunge, the less likely it is that your gifts will be delayed due to shipping complications or supply chain issues. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list. Great gifts don’t have to break the bank, and...
SHOPPING
NBC4 Columbus

The 8 best high-end gifts for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gifts for new parents are best?  It can be tricky shopping for new parents, especially if you’re unsure whether to get a gift for them or the baby. Most parents go to great lengths to ensure they have everything a baby needs before the […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

12 Must-Have Shoes From Amazon That Keep Selling Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Looking to add to your shoe collection before...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mic

If you're cheap but want to give nice gifts, you'll love these 65 things

When you are shopping for gifts, it’s tempting to just buy everyone a Tesla — but someone would have to pay for that. Since there are only about 2,500 billionaires in the world who can entertain that sort of frivolity, chances are you might be more interested in budget-friendly buys. Yes, the rest of us like to keep the price tag of gifts down to something that won’t bankrupt our cute little bank accounts. That means we have to be clever. Instead of buying the obvious luxury automobile, we have to think hard about what people need or want, and then find something they wouldn’t think to get for themselves (even if it’s within their budget). That takes research. But I’ve got you covered. If you're cheap but want to give good gifts, you'll love these 65 things.
SHOPPING
EatThis

Costco Just Extended Its Sale on These Items

Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but one beloved warehouse chain is extending some of its biggest sales into the month of December. However, you may want to act fast: You'll only find these savings on groceries, kitchen appliances, and more gifts on Costco.com "while supplies last." By this...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy