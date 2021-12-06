ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Governor: Kentucky hit by across-the-board virus escalation

By BRUCE SCHREINER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has been hit by an across-the-board coronavirus escalation, driven by the delta variant that remains the main adversary in the fight against COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

New coronavirus cases reported statewide during the weekend and on Monday totaled nearly 4,900, while the three-day death toll from the virus was 198, the governor said.

Last week, Kentucky had its largest number of new COVID-19 cases in nine weeks, he said.

Virus-related hospitalizations are rising, along with admissions to intensive care units and ventilator use, Beshear said. More than 1,070 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 310 in ICUs and 168 on ventilators, he reported.

“Everything across the board is going up,” the governor said at a news conference. “We are certainly in another escalation.”

The culprit is the delta variant, which remains “our enemy No. 1” to defeat, he said.

Kentucky has not detected a case of the new omicron variant, Beshear said.

“To my knowledge, as of standing here right now, we have not confirmed a case of omicron, but that said, it’s been detected in so many different states, it is likely here,” he said.

Meanwhile, the governor pointed to an upswing in COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots.

During the weekend, 45,137 Kentuckians received booster shots, he said. Another 15,117 residents received their first vaccine dose, while 18,189 got their second dose, he said.

Roughly 61% of the state’s population is at least partially vaccinated and 53% fully vaccinated.

The governor again implored the unvaccinated to get the shots. Those already vaccinated need to get their booster shots when eligible, he said, pointing to waning immunity as one of the factors behind the new COVID-19 escalation.

Kentucky’s virus-related death toll since the pandemic began approached 11,300 Monday.

“We are fighting death itself,” Beshear said. “It comes in the form of this virus. Please, use the tools that are there to protect yourself and your families.”

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Kentucky governor points to benefits of federal pandemic aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Massive amounts of federal aid have given Kentucky a once-in-a-generation opportunity to guarantee basic necessities and build on economic momentum, showing the grassroots benefits that trump the partisan rancor over coronavirus pandemic relief, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. The Democratic governor recounted meeting Kentuckians who...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

COVID-19 cases escalating again in Kentucky, total lives lost surpasses 11,000

FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results has once again risen above 9%, and the state reported 2,841 new cases Thursday. Thursday's positivity rate is 9.2%. Additionally, the state's overall incidence rate is 35.8 average daily cases per 100,000 people based on reports over the previous seven days, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. That puts Kentucky well within the red zone, indicating high transmission of the virus.
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. —Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Appointed the following Special Justices to the Supreme Court of Kentucky:. Hon. Jennifer Lawrence of Covington, representing the 6th Supreme Court District. Hon. Cheryl Lewis of Hyden, representing the 3rd Supreme Court District. Appointed Ben...
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WSAZ

Kentucky Board of Education restricts corporal punishment

Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak. Germany is facing a surge in COVID cases along with several cases of the omicron variant. Appalachian Regional Healthcare finalizes purchase of Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center. Appalachian Regional Healthcare finalizes purchase of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wymt.com

Kentucky passes 11,000 COVID-19 deaths, numbers increase across the board

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 2,841 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Thursday, bringing the case total to 792,015. 718 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 987 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 259 people remain in the ICU, with 132 on a ventilator.
KENTUCKY STATE
BBC

More than 70 killed in Kentucky's worst ever tornadoes

The governor of the US state of Kentucky has said that more than 70 people were killed by tornadoes on Friday night. Andy Beshear said the figure could rise to more than 100 in what he called the worst tornadoes in the state's history. Dozens are feared dead inside a...
ENVIRONMENT
KTTS

Kentucky Governor: Tornado On Ground For Over 200 Miles

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says a devastating tornado touched down for 227 miles — more than 200 in his state — and deaths were feared in 10 counties. Gov. Andy Beshear said at a news conference Saturday that at least 70 people were feared dead in Kentucky, and the death toll could exceed 100.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
westkentuckystar.com

No omicron virus found in Kentucky yet

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Kentucky, but no case of the omicron virus has been detected yet in the state. Gov. Andy Beshear reported more than 1,300 new cases on Monday, the highest count in nine weeks. As for the state's positivity rate, it has climbed back...
KENTUCKY STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Kentucky Governor Declares an Emergency Over Nurse Shortage

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Thursday due to the ongoing nursing shortage. COVID-19 cases are rising in the state and the declaration will allow for increased enrollment in nurse training programs. Beshear said 16,000 additional nurses will be needed in Kentucky by 2024 to fill gaps...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Governor#Escalation#Ap#Omicron#Kentuckians
westkentuckystar.com

Governor touts federal aid dollars for boosting Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the massive amounts of federal aid offered during the coronavirus pandemic offer a once-in-a-generation opportunity to guarantee basic necessities and build on economic momentum. Beshear says those real-life benefits should trump the partisan rancor over pandemic relief. The Democratic governor spoke to The Associated Press...
KENTUCKY STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Dozens Dead as Tornadoes Race Across Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear braced the commonwealth’s residents for some somber news overnight as emergency responders continued work following tornado destruction. Beshear said it’s likely that western Kentucky’s death toll may exceed 50 people. The governor shared the disturbing estimate during a phone interview with WLKY-TV of...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TODAY.com

Kentucky governor details damage following deadly tornadoes

Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky joins Weekend TODAY to discuss the deadly tornados that ripped through the middle of the US overnight. "We know our death toll is going to exceed 50, probably going to be closer to 70 to 100," Beshear said. The governor added that there were at least four tornadoes that struck the state and at least one town which appeared to be "almost totally decimated."Dec. 11, 2021.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Governor wants more COVID tests, but questions home delivery

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor says the state is working to expand testing for COVID-19, but questions the feasibility of sending free tests to residents’ homes. The state of New Hampshire partnered with the federal government to deliver at-home tests to residents this month, sending out 800,000 tests and running out of supplies in a day.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

678K+
Followers
360K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy