ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lamont leaning toward appointing interim comptroller, avoiding politics

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Gov. Ned Lamont signaled Monday he will not be drawn into political intrigue over the selection of a successor to Comptroller Kevin P. Lembo, who announced Friday he was resigning at month’s end due to poor health. Lamont said he was disinclined to pick someone who would use the...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
greenwichfreepress.com

Governor Lamont Statement on the Resignation of State Comptroller Kevin Lembo

Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the announcement made Friday by State Comptroller Kevin Lembo that he intends to resign from his elected office effective December 31, 2021, due to an ongoing medical condition:. “It is with incredible sadness that we receive this news. I can only imagine...
POLITICS
we-ha.com

Lembo to Resign Citing Health, Lamont to Appoint Replacement

Comptroller Kevin Lembo will step down at the end of the month. Citing a worsening medical condition, State Comptroller Kevin Lembo announced Friday he will step down from his position at the end of this month, roughly a year before the end of his current term. First elected to the...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

How Lamont Administration Uses Political Appointees to Shape Loyal Government

It’s a job situation perhaps best described as flying without a net. Because when you’re one of the hundreds of state political appointees working in virtually every agency and elected office, as the saying among them goes, you can be fired at any moment if the boss doesn’t like the color of your shirt.
DANBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont Signals Slimmer Government

A day after labor and community groups called on Gov. Ned Lamont to fill vacancies and expand the state workforce, the governor told attendees at an economic conference in Hartford that an ongoing wave of retirements presents an opportunity for leaner government. Lamont appeared at The Bushnell in Hartford Thursday...
HARTFORD, CT
The Atlantic

Why Mitch McConnell Caved Again

For the second time this fall, the Senate’s proud king of obstruction is caving to the Democrats. Two months ago today, Mitch McConnell sent President Joe Biden a letter containing a warning so important that he repeated it three times in five paragraphs. The Senate Republican leader vowed that he would “not be a party to any future effort” to help Democrats lift the debt ceiling—a necessary step that Congress must take to avoid an economically damaging default. The two-page missive was the closest that the famously taciturn McConnell gets to firing off an angry tweet. He accused Senate Democrats of mismanagement, incompetence, and “childish behavior.” Their leadership was so feckless, he wrote, that McConnell had no choice but to rescue them from their own ineptitude and facilitate a temporary extension of federal borrowing authority. Never again, McConnell promised the president.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Ray Dalio
MSNBC

Radicals say they will 'take power' if GOP takes back Congress

Some of Congress' most right-wing members held a press conference yesterday to express their concerns for Jan. 6 rioters, but as HuffPost noted, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida raised a few eyebrows with a prediction about the near future. "We are going to take power after this next election...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

Republican elections lawyer calls for reform to the Electoral Count Act

Donald Trump unsuccessfully tried to overturn the will of the people in the 2020 presidential election, and now a prominent Republican lawyer is warning that the losing candidate in 2024 might be more successful. Ben Ginsberg is a veteran elections attorney who has represented many Republican candidates, and his warning comes in an article for the National Review. Ben Ginsberg, good to have you back on ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Politics#Comptroller#Democratic#The General Assembly
Business Insider

Mark Meadows texted a member of Congress 'I love it' about a plan to submit 'alternate' slates of Trump electors, Jan. 6 committee says

Mark Meadows sent texts and emails about sending "alternate" slates of electors to Congress in November 2020. The House Committee investigating January 6 has obtained several of Meadows' emails and texts. "Mr. Meadows apparently said 'I love it'" about the plan in an exchange with a member of Congress, Thompson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

After Senate leaders broker a deal, the House takes a first step to avoid default

The House voted 222-212 Tuesday night to approve a Senate-hatched plan that could allow Congress to avoid a federal default and tie up other legislative loose ends. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., agreed on a proposal that would allow the Senate to increase the federal borrowing limit without the threat of a Republican filibuster.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

Houston's Third Ward braces for state redistricting plans

The Justice Department is accusing Texas Republicans of drawing a congressional map that illegally discriminates against non-white voters. The state's population has grown since the last census, and a lot of that growth is because of brown and Black people, who tend to vote Democratic. Yet the new congressional districts create more safe seats for House Republicans. One neighborhood that's felt the brunt of this is Houston's Third Ward a historically Black neighborhood where Reverend Don Odom Jr. is social justice ministry leader of the Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. Reverend Odom, thanks for being here.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 defendants held at D.C. jail

WASHINGTON — Four House Republicans held a Tuesday press conference to complain about the poor conditions at a District of Columbia jail housing inmates charged with violence in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. But a District of Columbia advocate for prison reform in an interview said that jail and another […] The post U.S. House Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 defendants held at D.C. jail appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

GOP senate candidates allege Facebook's Zuckerberg spent millions to 'buy the presidency' for Biden — but there's not much backing up the claim

Two high-profile Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate, both of them close to tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel, are supporting an effort to merge former President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen 2020 election with accusations of meddling against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. In Arizona, Senate candidate Blake Masters said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy