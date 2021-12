Liberty High School handled a situation involving a student looking at pictures of guns on the internet. School officials say a student was looking at gun pictures, and another student took a video of that. The video was sent to State Patrol’s Safe-2-Tell program that allows students to anonymously report concerns. But, the video was also sent around students at the school, and led to rumors on social media about violence. Officials say they handled the situation, and that there was no threat. Then last night, the school sent out a letter stating they had learned about different social media threats that are now under investigation, and parents had the option to keep their children at home today.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO