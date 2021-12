The Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Board of Directors announced, Wednesday, December 1, that Emilee Intlekofer has been selected as the new executive director. "After receiving applications from candidates across the country and conducting weeks of interviews, the Board of Directors is pleased to have selected Emilee Intlekofer," said Erin Benskin, Chairperson of the Board of Directors. "We are excited for this new chapter in BDAR's story. Emilee has extensive experience in animal rescue and has proven to be a pivotal team member at BDAR for many years. We are confident she will excel in her new role as the Executive Director and look forward to working with her in this new position."

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO