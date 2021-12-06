Santa and Mrs. Claus make an impact for the McNabb Center

With Christmas a month away, the man with the bag is making a special trip to the city of Washington to greet those on his nice list this weekend. Main Street Washington’s Breakfast with Santa event returns this Saturday giving families the VIP treatment to take photos, read classic Christmas stories, do crafts, and write letters to Santa. Though there’s no big rush to stuff your letter in Santa’s coat pocket, as Main Street Washington Director Sarah Grunewaldt says the town has been selected again as a drop-off site for wish lists, “The elves contacted us from the North Pole and said, ‘Hey, that was really successful.’ So if your child would like to write a letter to Santa we’ll have a big red mailbox that will appear in Central Park that weekend of Thanksgiving and it will disappear on the 19th of December which is a Sunday. Any letters that have gone into that mailbox that have a return address and a name attached to them will get a letter back from the North Pole.”

