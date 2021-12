Ed Sheeran is a multi-Grammy winning artist who’s toured the world numerous times — but he says that all pales in comparison to being a father to his daughter, Lyra. Speaking to the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, the “Shivers” singer said his daughter is now 15-months-old and is “walking, talking… constantly with a bit of bread in her hand.” As for what words Lyra has already mastered, Ed said she’s saying “dada and mama,” but declined to reveal which one came first.

