Why Righteous Kill Bombed At The Box Office

The reboot of Resident Evil finally made its way into theaters during the Thanksgiving weekend and the latest chapter of the popular video game franchise was a faithful adaptation that focused on the key aspects of the first and second games. Unfortunately, despite a completely new cast and director, Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City saw itself in familiar territory in terms of reviews as the movie was trashed by critics, resulting in an abysmal 26% on rotten tomatoes. The previous installments were far from critical darlings as well; however, they managed to make bank at the box office. Domestic totals for Resident Evil dwindled as each entry was released; however, the overseas box office made the films a giant success, hence the reasoning Sony opted to reboot the franchise so quickly since it still had a bankable name. However, according to the box office news, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City only garnered $8.8 million over a five-day period. This is the lowest opening for a Resident Evil movie yet, surpassing The Final Chapter’s $13 million opening; however, unlike the Mila Jovovich vehicle, it doesn’t appear that the overseas earnings will lead the franchise to make over $300 million. So, what happened? All the ingredients for a great Resident Evil movie were there; however, the film turned out to be a dud compared to the Paul W.S Anderson films. Let’s dive deeper into the reasoning behind Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Bombing at the box office. This will be a spoiler-free article for anyone who still wants to see the horror feature.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO