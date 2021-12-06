ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The lasting consequences of America's shift to using more contractors to fight wars

By Steve Walsh
 5 days ago

Many people who fought and died on behalf of the U.S. during 20 years of war in Afghanistan were actually contractors, not U.S. troops. It's part of a change in the way America fights its wars with lasting consequences. Steve Walsh of member station KPBS sent us this report....

ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

