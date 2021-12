The huge century barn at the corner of Bell and Chillicothe roads in South Russell Village has undergone a significant facelift over the last year. The huge century barn at the corner of Bell and Chillicothe roads in South Russell Village has undergone a significant facelift over the last year. Its wood siding, trim and shingle roof have been replaced with long-lasting steel, and multiple windows let in plenty of light. Workers preserved the barn’s bank to the second floor and rebuilt the foundation. The structure is almost ready for occupants. Owner Don Yert said the interior of the two-story landmark is a “vanilla box” being primed to accommodate up to four offices in its 6,800 square feet. Plumbing, electric and HVAC work will be...

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO