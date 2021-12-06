Funeral arrangements for Sterling firefighter who died battling house fire
STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Arrangements are finalized for the Sterling firefighter who died while battling a fire late last week.
A visitation for Lt. Garrett Ramos will be held Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Sterling High School Field House, 22 E Miller Rd. A funeral will take place at Sterling’s Westwood Sports Complex, 1900 Westwood Dr.
The 38-year-old Ramos died Friday night. Officials said that a floor collapsed beneath him during a house fire. He was taken to a hospital, and later died. It was the first line of duty death in the history of the Sterling Fire Department.
Ramos leaves behind a wife and two young kids.
