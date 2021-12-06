ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Commit Shawn Murphy Wins Butkus Award for Nation's Top High School Linebacker

By Clayton Connick
 5 days ago
Alabama commit Shawn Murphy, a 2022 linebacker from Manassas, Va., was announced as the Butkus Award winner for the nation's top high school linebacker. He was one of six finalists for the award.

Murphy was blown away to be able to talk to Dick Butkus via zoom as he received the trophy. Butkus said the award was "well deserved" for Murphy.

Murphy just finished up his senior season for Unity Reed High School, where he did it all for the Lions. He won defensive player of the year for his district and was first team all-district.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound inside backer has been regarded all year as one of the nation's best at the linebacker position, and he lived up to the hype with his production throughout the 2021 season.

Murphy is one of three linebackers in the Alabama class of 2022, alongside two Alabama natives in Robert Woodyard and Jeremiah Alexander. Safe to say that the Crimson Tide is set up well for defensive signal callers in the future.

During the Crimson Tide's final home game, Murphy took an official visit to Alabama. He seemed to enjoy his time, and he has gelled with the coaching staff.

Murphy is already a highly awarded player coming into college, and he is coming to Alabama where linebackers are developed well.

Having been committed since late June, Murphy has bought in to Crimson Tide culture, and he often voices his support on social media.

The Crimson Tide is still in the running for multiple defensive recruits, and Murphy has done his best help the coaches in recruiting fellow players. Early signing day is quickly approaching, and Alabama is in a good spot with Murphy, the 2021 Butkus Award winner, on its side.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 11, 2021

There's also the BamaCentral Forums. Men's Basketball vs Houston, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 9 P.M. CT, ESPN2 or FuboTV. Herbert Jones had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists in the Pelicans 109-93 win over the Pistons. Alabama’s Mohamed Farouk finished ninth off the platform, sixth in the synchro platform event and...
Alabama Basketball Recruiting Looking Great With Stellar 2022 Class

While Alabama coach Nick Saban and the football program vie for another top recruiting class, Crimson Tide basketball coach Nate Oats is doing so himself. Four of Alabama's five 2022 commits rank inside the Sports Illustrated 99, which was released on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide joins Ohio State, Duke, Kansas, Arkansas as the only programs in the nation with at least four SI99 members.
Bryce Young Named AP College Football Player of the Year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second season in a row, an Alabama football player has taken home the honor of AP College Football Player of the Year. On Thursday morning, the Associated Press announced that Crimson Tide sophomore quarterback Bryce Young had been named this year's winner. Last season, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith earned the honor. Young earned 42 of the award's 53 first-place votes and finished with 137 points — 70 more points than second-place nominee in Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.
JoJo Earle, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Dallas Turner Named to SEC All-Freshman Team

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Three Alabama football freshmen were named to the Southeastern Conference All-SEC Freshman Team, the conference announced on Thursday afternoon. Wide receiver JoJo Earle, defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry and linebacker Dallas Turner all made the all-conference team. Earle tied with South Carolina's Juju McDowell for SEC All-Freshman return specialist.
Will Anderson Jr. Places Fifth in Heisman Trophy Voting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama sophomore linebacker Will Anderson Jr. finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy race. The announcement came on Wednesday night during ESPN's Top 10 Heisman Trophy Finalists Show. Through 13 games this season, Anderson has been a force to be reckoned with on the Crimson Tide defense....
Throwback Thursday: Mark Ingram Jr. Wins Alabama's First Heisman Trophy

He was obviously nervous, but it wasn’t until the 75th winner of the Heisman Trophy was actually being announced that Mark Ingram Jr.’s heart really started to race. When the subsequent roar went up at the Nokia Theater in Manhattan and extended far beyond Tuscaloosa or his home state of Michigan, the excitement was unlike anything an Alabama payer had experienced before.
Bryce Young Wins 2021 Davey O'Brien, Maxwell Awards

With the regular season drawn to a close and the College Football Playoff teams determined, it is officially awards season in college football. There is no shortage of awards that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is nominated for, and on Thursday night he took home the Davey O'Brien Award for the nation's best college quarterback and the Maxwell Award for the most outstanding player at the College Football Awards Show.
Alabama Targets Getting In-Home Visits

With the early signing day rapidly approaching for Alabama football, head coach Nick Saban and his staff have continued to recruit as hard as possible. Alabama currently sits atop SI All-American's recruiting class rankings, and Alabama's coaches have visited many prospects in-house looking to add to their already stellar class.
Will Anderson, Alabama Football React to Heisman Snub

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Monday evening, the finalists for the Heisman Trophy were announced. For fans of Alabama football, the announcement of four of the top players in college football this season was a bittersweet one. Crimson Tide sophomore quarterback Bryce Young was named as one of the finalists. One...
Former Florida Commit WR Isaiah Bond Flips to Alabama

With the early signing day just a week away, Alabama football picked up another commitment in the class of 2022 on Tuesday night. Former Florida commit Isaiah Bond announced his intentions to sign with the Crimson Tide on CBSHQ. "I've been competing against the best my whole life, and I...
