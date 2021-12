Utah’s contest against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl will be TJ Pledger’s final college football game. Pledger declared for the 2022 NFL draft via Twitter on Thursday. “I’ve decided to trust God, Bet on Myself and declare for the 2022 NFL draft. I will be playing my last collegiate game at the Rose Bowl with my Utah Football Family, and I can’t think of a better end to my college career. I’m excited for the next step in my journey. See you in Pasadena,” Pledger wrote in a message posted on his Twitter page.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO