Howell family celebrates Nolan's marriage

This past weekend, I met up with my two brothers in Boulder, Colo. The three of us are alike in many ways. We have the same mannerisms, sound pretty similar, and we have lots of inside jokes. But my brothers and I also are different. One owns his own marketing firm. The other does commercial real estate. And I’m a family therapy professor. One loves fantasy and sci-fi shows. The other could watch college football all Saturday long. I don’t mind either sci-fi or football but would much rather spend my Saturdays at Rodina enjoying good food and wine.

