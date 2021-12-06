Howell family celebrates Nolan's marriage

Madonna made sure she was surrounded by family to kick off this holiday season!. The 63-year-old pop icon singer shared a video montage on Instagram of her Thanksgiving celebration on Friday, Nov. 26, set to Sly and the Family Stone’s songs “Family Affair.” The video’s thumbnail included a glam shot of the family dressed to the nines, with Madonna posing in the middle of five of her children: David Banda, 16, Lourdes Leon, 25, Mercy James, 15, and twins Estere Ciccone and Stella Ciccone, 9.
