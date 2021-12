RUTLEDGE – Four wins in four games was the result of the Pizza Plus Thanksgivig Classic for the Grainger High School Grizzlies basketball team. The first game of the tournament got off to a rousing start when the Grizzlies pounded Morristown West High School, 71-34. Grainger jumped out to a 19-9 lead and never looked back. Reece Jones was too much to handle inside and he led the Grizzlies with 13 points. Drew Branson did it from outside with 13 points as well. Jaxon Williams scored 12 points and Emmanuel Atkins netted 11 points.

RUTLEDGE, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO