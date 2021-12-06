Lil Nas X shares touching advice for a young gay fan in high school

During Audacy Beach Festival, fans submitted questions to ask their favorite artists. The most touching video came from advice that Lil Nas X shared with a high school-aged fan who has been struggling with being openly gay.

Check out all the artists that performed at Audacy Beach Festival, inlcuding Lil Nas X, girl in red, Weezer and more

Will Larkins shared with the Montero artist that he is “struggling with being gay in high school.” He asks LNX how he “kept up hope for the future,” and how he managed to get through high school.

Responding backstage at Audacy Beach Festival, LNX says to Larkins, “This is a really tough question…I think you just have to find joy and happiness in whatever good parts of your life you have right now.”

The GRAMMY winner adds, “whenever you’re ready to live life openly and freely, you know you go for that.”

LNX’s debut album, Montero , has been shattering records and deemed groundbreaking since its release earlier this year. The artist, who takes us through his journey of coming out and learning to understand his own gay identity, has become an icon for LGBTQ+ fans through his candid lyrics and soul-bearing topics.

Knocking down long-time music industry barriers, LNX has allowed for a deep connection with his fans who have been or are struggling with the same topics the “Industry Baby” artist is rapping about.

Audacy's I’m Listening initiative aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

I'm Listening

Resources | Twitter | Instagram