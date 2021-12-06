ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lil Nas X shares touching advice for a young gay fan in high school

By Marni Zipper
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9FVx_0dFhZJuI00

During Audacy Beach Festival, fans submitted questions to ask their favorite artists. The most touching video came from advice that Lil Nas X shared with a high school-aged fan who has been struggling with being openly gay.

Check out all the artists that performed at Audacy Beach Festival, inlcuding Lil Nas X, girl in red, Weezer and more

Will Larkins shared with the Montero artist that he is “struggling with being gay in high school.” He asks LNX how he “kept up hope for the future,” and how he managed to get through high school.

Responding backstage at Audacy Beach Festival, LNX says to Larkins, “This is a really tough question…I think you just have to find joy and happiness in whatever good parts of your life you have right now.”

The GRAMMY winner adds, “whenever you’re ready to live life openly and freely, you know you go for that.”

LNX’s debut album, Montero , has been shattering records and deemed groundbreaking since its release earlier this year. The artist, who takes us through his journey of coming out and learning to understand his own gay identity, has become an icon for LGBTQ+ fans through his candid lyrics and soul-bearing topics.

Knocking down long-time music industry barriers, LNX has allowed for a deep connection with his fans who have been or are struggling with the same topics the “Industry Baby” artist is rapping about.

Audacy's I’m Listening initiative aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

I'm Listening
Resources | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Lil Nas X Says ‘Change Is Happening’ In Hip-Hop: ‘There’s Going To Be So Many Gay Rappers’

Lil Nas X has broken several milestones in the music industry since his breakout single “Old Town Road” in 2019. Being a Black gay rapper, Nas challenges the image most people have attributed to successful artists in hip-hop this image is fueled by machismo and often homophobic, misogynistic rhetoric but as he told playwright Jeremy O. Harris for GQ’s latest cover story, all he is trying to do is be himself.
MUSIC
Essence

Lil Nas X Is The Most Nominated LGBTQ+ Artist For Upcoming Grammys

He won three Grammys 2020. 3x Grammy winner Lil Nas X may scoop up a few more Grammys at the 2022 Awards. Following a successful roll out and release of his debut album ‘Montero,’ he’s up for five awards. This makes him the most-awarded, openly gay artist at the upcoming award.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X & Doja Cat Share The Stage For Epic Performance

Two of 2021's hottest pop rappers were Doja Cat and Lil Nas X. Both releasing massive albums with extravagant rollouts, Doja and Lil Nas dominated charts and captured the attention of music-lovers all year long. Over the weekend, the two stars joined forces for a unique performance. On Friday (Dec....
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Lil Nas X Wore a Shirt Repping Deathgrind Band Hatemonger

On a day that already gave us Ben Affleck wearing a Boston straight-edge hardcore shirt, we’ve got yet another celebrity metal fashion sighting to gawk over: Lil Nas X wearing a shirt featuring the scratchy-font logo of Chicago-based deathgrind outfit Hatemonger. The rapper sported the shirt in an interview he...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Reunites With Brothers & Father, Fans Think They Look Like They're About That Action

Lil Nas X has a lot to be thankful for this year, finishing another extremely successful year in his music career with more #1s, more GRAMMY nominations, and millions upon millions of streams. On Thanksgiving, the Georgia-born rapper reunited with his brothers and his father for the holiday and they snapped a picture for social media, which Nas' fans are loving.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Watch Alter Boy drop an Auslan cover of a Lil Nas X hit on Like A Version

Powerhouse pop group Alter Boy were the latest guest on triple j’s Like A Version and they dropped a wonderful cover of Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’. The Perth band chilled out the rapper’s infectious song, slowing it down and letting lead vocalist Molly’s vocals come to the forefront. As three of Alter Boy’s six members are deaf or heard-of-hearing, they incorporated Australian Sign Language (Auslan) into their cover.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Gay#Music Industry#Depression#Montero#Lgbtq
cityxtramagazine.com

Lil Nas X's Gay Anthem Montero Was One of 2021's Most Streamed Songs

Lil Nas X is, once again, riding high on his horse!. As we enter December, people are starting to look back at the media they were obsessed with this year, and when it comes to what the world consumes, there’s a whole lot of Montero. Thanks to Spotify, we now know that his sexy, chart-topping banger "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" is the second most-streamed song globally in 2021.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vibe

Here’s What You Missed When Lil Nas X Appeared On ‘Maury’

Lil Nas X’s recent appearance on Maury was not another music video. It was an actual TV special that was promoted and presented like any other crazy episode of Maury. In case you missed it, here’s what transpired ahead of Wednesday’s (Nov. 17) episode. Montero met Yai at football practice and the two fell passionately in love. In an effort to surprise Yai, Montero showed up at his home with a bouquet of red roses. However, to his shock, he caught his boyfriend with his wife, Ashley, and a young child. Devastated, Montero headed home to get drunk, pass out, and have a...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Chlöe Puts Some Respect on Lil Nas X's Name During Speech Toasting to His Accomplishments

Lil Nas X is getting the recognition he deserves! On Dec. 5, the Montero artist was honored with the innovator award at the 2021 Variety Hitmakers event. Before he took the stage, Chlöe commended him for having "the spirit of courage while also representing the culture authentically and beautifully." In the heartfelt speech, she praised Lil Nas X for "literally [changing] the world for the better" and she's right! Hip-hop is at the beginning of an inclusive cultural shift with Lil Nas X at the forefront. At Sunday's ceremony, he joked that he's "had a lot of fun pissing people off," but his artistry has brought even more people joy.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

How Lil Nas X Singlehandedly Revived the Event Video

A musical trailblazer with a sixth sense of marketing and memes, Lil Nas X helped create the soundtrack of 2021 with the ubiquitous “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.” When it comes to courting virality, the internet-savvy hitmaker is peerless — particularly in the visual medium. By gleefully pushing buttons in the name of social change and self-expression, the 22-year-old has almost single-handedly revived the event video. His ability to harness and build on the resulting publicity makes him Variety’s Innovator of the Year.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Got Denied Entry Into KRS-One & Fat Joe's "1, 2 Pass It" Session

If you don't like Jay-Z's music, you still can't help but applaud the work ethic that led to his induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Brooklyn rapper has rightfully deserved the title of GOAT throughout his years but the recognition he receives these days is a testament to his consistency, longevity, and commitment to prove himself every time he steps to the plate.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Lil Nas X Links With Cash App to Give Away $1 Million to Teens

Lil Nas X is partnering with Cash App for a new campaign. The Grammy-winning artist took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the new partnership, revealing that the mobile payment service is now available to anyone ages 13 and up. Additionally, Nas X is giving away $1 million dollars to teens across his social media channels who sign up for the service.
CELL PHONES
Audacy

Audacy

47K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy