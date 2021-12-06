Bahama Buck’s celebrates the season of giving with “Free Sno Day”

SAN ANGELO, Texas (December 6)- Time to enjoy a taste of paradise! Bahama Buck’s wants to highlight the spirit of the season and say thanks by giving back to the community.

In celebration of the giving season, Bahama Buck’s located at 5789 Sherwood Way in San Angelo will be giving a free Sno up to 12oz. to each guest who visits their location on Tuesday, December 7. All other menu options will be available for $1 off the regular price.

This year marks the 15th year that Bahama Buck’s has celebrated the “coolest day of the year.” With over 46,701 Snos given out last year, Bahama Buck’s wants to show its appreciation by continuing the tradition by serving up the Greatest Sno on Earth!

This year has brought many changes due to COVID-19 and has changed the way Free Sno Day will operate for this year. The location on Sherwood Way in San Angelo will be abiding by all the local, state, and federal COVID-19 mandates to keep guests and crew members safe.

We will operate this occasion effectively, despite staffing changes. Please check out Bahama Buck’s Free Sno Day Map to see local shop hours, participating locations, and operational initiatives to provide a safe and healthy environment.

“Let it Sno! Kick-off this Holiday season with a taste of paradise—free Sno for the entire family!” says Blake Buchanan, founder, and CEO of Bahama Buck’s Franchise Corporation. “Every year, we look forward to this day as a way to Bless Our Guests and the communities we serve, especially during these unprecedented times.”

On December 7, guests are invited to bring the whole family out to participating Bahama Buck’s locations , where they will be blessed with a 12 oz. FREE Sno (Add ons available at regular price).

Information provided by Dodd Roberts

