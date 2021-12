TUPPER LAKE — The employment of hundreds of Sunmount staff hangs in the balance as the deadline for them to comply with a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate nears. State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Communications Director Jennifer O’Sullivan said 63% of staff at Sunmount, a OPWDD facility in Tupper Lake, are vaccinated. This means 37% of staff there have to get at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before Dec. 5. Right now, unvaccinated staff are able to continue working under the state’s vaccine mandate by submitting to weekly COVID-19 testing in lieu of getting the vaccine, but this new federal mandate does not allow for that to continue.

TUPPER LAKE, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO