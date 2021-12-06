Mercer County Health Department given go-ahead to resume vaccinations

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The Mercer County Health Department received a green light from the state to start vaccinations again.

The state forced the Mercer County Health Department to stop providing vaccinations on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, following an incident in which incorrect doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given out. Since then, the department has worked closely with the state to establish new protocols.

“The main point was education,” said Interim Administrator of the Health Department Bonnie Allen. “All of the R.N.s and L.P.N.s here have gone through education from the CDC, and we have also done extra communication on the different dosages. And a lot of our focus has also been on education for the children’s doses.”

Allen told 59 News Mercer County also plans to keep different versions of the vaccine in separate locations. As well as holding specific clinics that will only give out the Pfizer children’s vaccine.

Allen also said at the end of the day, she just wants to help build back trust between the community and the health department.

“Everybody knows that if you have a physician, you need to be able to trust that physician,” said Allen. “And it’s the same with the health department. People have to be able to trust us.”

The health department will host its first clinic since resuming vaccinations on Wednesday. December 8, 2021. at the Karen Preservati Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mercer County Health Department will start providing vaccines again in the midst of growing concern about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Omicron variant first popped up in California last week, but cases have now been identified in several other states.

