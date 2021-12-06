ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

Mercer County Health Department given go-ahead to resume vaccinations

By Rivers Upchurch
WVNS
WVNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gYko5_0dFhWtqn00

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The Mercer County Health Department received a green light from the state to start vaccinations again.

The state forced the Mercer County Health Department to stop providing vaccinations on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, following an incident in which incorrect doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given out. Since then, the department has worked closely with the state to establish new protocols.

“The main point was education,” said Interim Administrator of the Health Department Bonnie Allen. “All of the R.N.s and L.P.N.s here have gone through education from the CDC, and we have also done extra communication on the different dosages. And a lot of our focus has also been on education for the children’s doses.”

Allen told 59 News Mercer County also plans to keep different versions of the vaccine in separate locations. As well as holding specific clinics that will only give out the Pfizer children’s vaccine.

Allen also said at the end of the day, she just wants to help build back trust between the community and the health department.

“Everybody knows that if you have a physician, you need to be able to trust that physician,” said Allen. “And it’s the same with the health department. People have to be able to trust us.”

The health department will host its first clinic since resuming vaccinations on Wednesday. December 8, 2021. at the Karen Preservati Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mercer County Health Department will start providing vaccines again in the midst of growing concern about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Omicron variant first popped up in California last week, but cases have now been identified in several other states.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new measure filed Monday in the Illinois legislature would force unvaccinated patients to pay their own medical expenses if they become hospitalized with COVID-19. State representative Jonathan Carroll, a Northbrook Democrat, sponsored the proposal to prompt people to consider the costs of their consequences to the greater health care system. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WVNS

Medical cannabis company partners with the state to help patients sign up for medical marijuana cards

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A Pittsburgh-based medical marijuana certification office is helping West Virginians request a medical marijuana card. Releaf Specialists, a medical cannabis company, helps residents request a West Virginia Medical Marijuana card to help with specific health issues. In Princeton, Releaf Specialists partnered with West Virginia to answer questions and help sign-up patients. Bob […]
PRINCETON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, WV
Education
Mercer County, WV
Government
State
California State
Mercer County, WV
Vaccines
Mercer County, WV
Health
County
Mercer County, WV
City
Princeton, WV
WVNS

Fruits of Labor provides updates on Communities of Healing initiative

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Fruits of Labor is teaming up with Workforce West Virginia and a number of other local organizations to combat the opioid crisis in the Mountain State. It’s all part of the Communities of Healing initiative, a program designed to train local businesses on how to work with and hire people in […]
ADVOCACY
WVNS

Doctors advise caution to people with respiratory problems amidst brushfires

SCARBORO, W.V. (WVNS) – Brush fires mean smoke is in the air and that can cause major issues for people with respiratory issues. The New River Health Association Breathing Center offers some key advice for people who may be impacted by smoke from the brush fires. “Smoke inhalation is dangerous for everyone,” explained Lisa Emery, […]
ENVIRONMENT
WVNS

What are the abortion laws in West Virginia and Virginia?

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Do you know what the abortion laws are in Virginia? How about West Virginia? Read more below on restrictions and access in both states. Information and data was provided by the Guttmacher Institute. Virginia (Some Access) Improves access to emergency contraceptives in the ER Guarantees expanded coverage for contraceptive products (Birth control, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#Interim Administrator Of#Omicron#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Local doctor receives national recognition in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– An important award was given to a local doctor in Princeton on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Princeton Community Hospital’s Dr. David Mullins was the recipient of the 2021 Cancer Liaison Physician Outstanding Performance Award. Dr. Mullins was nominated secretly out of 80 other nominations in the country. Mullins told 59News what this […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

West Virginia Navigator holds two free sign-up events for ACA health insurance

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– It’s time for open enrollment with the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance. The enrollment period is ongoing through Wednesday, December 15, 2021. However, President Biden extended the date to Saturday, January 15, 2022, to give all citizens have a chance to apply. According to WV Navigator worker, Jeremy Smith, anyone who is […]
HEALTH
WVNS

WV Attorney General wins injunction with OSHA vaccine mandate

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey provided 59News with an update about an injunction his office won regarding vaccine mandates. Patrick Morrisey said his team won an injunction against the OSHA vaccine mandate. Under this mandate, employers with 100 employees or more would be required to receive COVID-19 vaccinations or face weekly […]
HEALTH
WVNS

What to know about the new Omicron COVID variant?

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The new Omicron COVID-19 variant was found. What is the new variant and why should we be concerned? The variant was discovered in South Africa at the beginning of November. University of Virginia (UVA) Professor of Infectious Diseases, Dr. William Petri, said it’s more infectious than the Delta variant. “It’s concerning because […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNS

WVNS

1K+
Followers
731
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy