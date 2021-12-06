ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Targeting Bitter Taste Receptors To Treat Cancer

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumans have 25 different types of functional bitter taste receptors. These are found on our tongue, where they facilitate the taste perception of bitter tasting compounds. In addition, there are increasing findings that cells of extra-oral organs also have such receptors. Since we do not "taste" with these receptors expressed in...

Related
technologynetworks.com

Reprograming Cells To Treat Drug-Resistant Cancers

Scientists at KAIST believe they may have found a way to reverse an aggressive, treatment-resistant type of breast cancer into a less dangerous kind that responds well to treatment. The study involved the use of mathematical models to untangle the complex genetic and molecular interactions that occur in the two types of breast cancer, but could be extended to find ways for treating many others. The study’s findings were published in the journal Cancer Research.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Clinical trial for thyroid cancer patients: Targeted alpha therapy using astatine

A research team from the Graduate School of Medicine at Osaka University has started an investigator-initiated clinical trial of sodium astatine ([211At]NaAt) injection for refractory differentiated thyroid cancer patients. The phase I trial evaluates the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of astatine for use in alpha therapy in patients with refractory differentiated thyroid cancer who responded inadequately to standard of care.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Mechanisms for mitochondrial-targeted cancer therapy detected

In a recent study published in the scientific journal EMBO Reports, the Nils-Göran Larsson group has identified responses to acute and chronic impairment of mitochondrial gene expression. These findings can be valuable for future mitochondria-targeted therapy for cancer and other mitochondrial-related disorders. We have talked to postdoctoral researcher and the study's first author Mara Mennuni about their findings.
CANCER
Medscape News

NICE Recommends First Targeted Adjuvant Treatment for Lung Cancer

Hundreds of patients are set to benefit from the first targeted treatment for post-resection non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to be approved in England. NICE has recommended the use of osimertinib within the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF) as adjuvant treatment after complete tumour resection in adults with stage 1b to 3a NSCLC with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) substitution mutations. The treatment is recommended for a maximum of 3 years.
CANCER
ucsf.edu

Map of protein systems reveals new targets for cancer treatment

Researchers at the UCSF Quantitative Biosciences Institute (QBI) and UC San Diego have mapped previously unknown interactions between hundreds of proteins that drive cancer, unveiling potential new drug targets. The findings, announced in a trio of papers published in Science on October 1, detailed a new approach for tackling cancer and applied that approach to breast cancer and cancers of the head and neck.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
biospace.com

Roche's Latest Checkpoint Target Shows Promise for Lung Cancer

Roche announced promising results for its anti-TIGIT checkpoint inhibitor tiragolumab in PD-L1-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Although anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors are the most common, companies are focused on developing drugs for newly discovered checkpoints, such as TIGIT and CTLA-4. TIGIT is an immune receptor found on some T cells and natural killer (NK) cells.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Immunotherapy Shows Promise for Difficult-to-Treat HRP Ovarian Cancer

A novel immunotherapy provided durable disease control in homologous repair proficient (HRP) ovarian cancer, subgroup data from a small randomized trial showed. After 3 years of follow-up, median overall survival (OS) had yet to be reached in patients who received gemogenovatucel-T (Vigil), but appeared to exceed 41 months, as compared with a median OS of 26.9 months for placebo-treated patients. Median recurrence-free survival (RFS) was almost twice as long with gemogenovatucel-T versus placebo. An analysis of restricted mean survival time (RMST) showed statistically significant improvement in OS and RFS in favor of patients who received the immunotherapy.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Mapping Ovarian and Endometrial Tumors at the Single-Cell Level

For the first time, researchers have determined, cell-by-cell, the genetic and epigenetic state of ovarian and endometrial tumors. Scientists at the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, who led the research said this study is an important step forward in developing a better understanding of gynecologic cancers, as every tumor is a collection of different cells growing uncontrollably within its mass. Knowing how cell-to-cell variations affect the biological workings of the tumor is of utmost importance and can lead to new targets for therapeutic interventions.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Surgery plus chemo better for treating relapsed ovarian cancer

(HealthDay)—For women with recurrent ovarian cancer, overall survival is longer with cytoreductive surgery followed by chemotherapy than with chemotherapy alone, according to a study published in the Dec. 2 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Philipp Harter, M.D., Ph.D., from the Kliniken Essen-Mitte in Germany, and colleagues randomly...
CANCER
Andover Townsman

FDA approves clinical trial of drug to treat eye cancer

In the past, doctors would treat tumors with chemotherapy, but they couldn’t avoid hitting healthy cells, too. Today cancer treatments have grown more accurate, and scientists at West Virginia University are working to level-up their accuracy even more. Mark McLaughlin — a researcher with the WVU Cancer Institute and...
CANCER
contagionlive.com

Severe COVID-19 in the Elderly May Be Caused by ACE2 Cell Receptor in the Lungs

Higher ACE2 expression may explain why elderly people experience more severe COVID-19. COVID-19 infection is known to affect elderly persons more severely. A new study, published in EMBO Reports, finds this may be due to the increasing of the virus’s cell receptor, ACE2. During the aging process, telomere dysfunction gradually...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Silicon Republic

‘Another weapon in the arsenal’: Creating drug hybrids for treating cancer

SSPC researcher Sheila Fitzgerald discusses giving additional functionalities to medicines and how the ‘misplaced fear of new drugs’ coming to market can be tackled with science communication. While studying biopharmaceutical chemistry at NUI Galway, Sheila Fitzgerald got first-hand experience in the industry by undertaking a placement in Bristol Myers Squibb...
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

Brain receptor linked to puberty and growth

Researchers identified a brain receptor that links childhood nutrition to the timing of puberty and growth. People carrying mutations in the gene for the receptor started puberty later and were often shorter than average. The findings help explain how adequate nutrition affects growth and sexual development. Children have been growing...
HEALTH
MedCity News

Blueprint Medicines to buy cancer drug startup with potential edge over Takeda, J&J targeted therapies

As the field of cancer therapy moves toward precision medicines that address specific genetic signatures, biotech companies are looking for better ways to hit these validated targets. Blueprint Medicines contends a small molecule from Lengo Therapeutics has advantages over two newly approved targeted therapies from two big pharmaceutical giants, and the company has struck a deal to buy the startup and its Phase 1-ready drug.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
biospace.com

Avistone Scores $200 Million to Target Molecular Drivers of Cancer

On Wednesday, clinical-stage biotech Avistone Pharmaceuticals announced that it has raised more than $200 million of financial backing to support its business combination with Pearl Biotechnology. Avistone is looking to work with Pearl to form an integrated oncology platform focused on patients with unmet medical needs. The funds will also...
CANCER
Nature.com

Light-mediated discovery of surfaceome nanoscale organization and intercellular receptor interaction networks

The molecular nanoscale organization of the surfaceome is a fundamental regulator of cellular signaling in health and disease. Technologies for mapping the spatial relationships of cell surface receptors and their extracellular signaling synapses would unlock theranostic opportunities to target protein communities and the possibility to engineer extracellular signaling. Here, we develop an optoproteomic technology termed LUX-MS that enables the targeted elucidation of acute protein interactions on and in between living cells using light-controlled singlet oxygen generators (SOG). By using SOG-coupled antibodies, small molecule drugs, biologics and intact viral particles, we demonstrate the ability of LUX-MS to decode ligand receptor interactions across organisms and to discover surfaceome receptor nanoscale organization with direct implications for drug action. Furthermore, by coupling SOG to antigens we achieved light-controlled molecular mapping of intercellular signaling within functional immune synapses between antigen-presenting cells and CD8+"‰T cells providing insights into T cell activation with spatiotemporal specificity. LUX-MS based decoding of surfaceome signaling architectures thereby provides a molecular framework for the rational development of theranostic strategies.
SCIENCE

