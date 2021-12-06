ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Worst And Most Returned Christmas Gifts? List Might Surprise You

By John McKay
NEWStalk 870
NEWStalk 870
 5 days ago
According to a CNBC report, and other retail data, the 'worst' items to give someone for Christmas might surprise you. It did us. For some, they might not be the worst, there are thousands of ideas as to what the worst Christmas presents are. But if they're getting returned, it means...

Lifehacker

These Are the Worst Christmas Gifts Lifehacker Readers Have Ever Received

I recently went down a Reddit rabbit hole in which commenters described the worst gift they’d ever received—everything from miniature butter knives (at age 7) to used magazines to...a thrift store jock strap? It was all pretty terrible, so of course I then asked you about the worst gift you’d ever received and holy hell, there are a lot of thoughtless (and even cruel) gift-givers roaming this Earth.
LIFESTYLE
Highway 98.9

The Worst Christmas Gifts This Year According to Shreveport

One year I watched a family member gift his wife one of the worst items ever. I remember we all watched and were mortified when he not only gifted her the gift she clearly didn't want but proceeded to dig himself in a hole. Let me explain, (I will refrain...
BET

Offset Surprises Family, Pays For Christmas Gifts At Target

Offset is kicking off the holiday season and took the weight off one family’s shoulders while they were checking out items at a Target. According to an Instagram user (@siennadiaz._), she explained in the caption of the Instagram video that her mother was having a rough start to her day, so she decided to take her shopping for Christmas gifts. Sienna wanted to purchase her mom some new concealer for under eyes and end up being recommended a ton of brands by another customer in the same makeup aisle.
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

13 Unique Gift Ideas For Someone Who Has Everything

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Happy Holidays#Cnbc#Vaccum
WOWK 13 News

Best deals on popular gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The final countdown has begun. In two weeks, it will be Christmas Day. With supply chain issues making it difficult to receive items in a timely manner, the window of opportunity to get great Christmas gifts is rapidly closing. But don’t worry — if you […]
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the extraordinarily wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything,...
TRAVEL
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
WAAY-TV

Christmas nougat tops list of worst holiday candy, says survey

Candy is an iconic part of the end-of-year holidays, from Halloween through New Year’s Eve, and just like Christmas sweaters and potluck dishes, everyone has an opinion on which is the best and which should be left behind. Candystore.com recently released their annual survey results for the Top 10 Worst...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mic

If you're cheap but want to give nice gifts, you'll love these 65 things

When you are shopping for gifts, it’s tempting to just buy everyone a Tesla — but someone would have to pay for that. Since there are only about 2,500 billionaires in the world who can entertain that sort of frivolity, chances are you might be more interested in budget-friendly buys. Yes, the rest of us like to keep the price tag of gifts down to something that won’t bankrupt our cute little bank accounts. That means we have to be clever. Instead of buying the obvious luxury automobile, we have to think hard about what people need or want, and then find something they wouldn’t think to get for themselves (even if it’s within their budget). That takes research. But I’ve got you covered. If you're cheap but want to give good gifts, you'll love these 65 things.
SHOPPING
chattanoogacw.com

Outdoor writers compile Christmas gift list

Outdoor writers spend their lives eating, breathing and writing about the outdoors. Who better to help put together a comprehensive list of potential Christmas gifts for the outdoorsy folks in your life. Members of the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers (AGLOW) were asked to do just that. Founded in...
HOBBIES
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The 2021 Christmas subscription gift list: Gifts that keep giving

Check your naughty and nice list then send a Christmas gift that goes beyond this holiday season with subscription services. The following seven brands offer a range of presents including a non-alcoholic soda subscription, monthly wine delivered to your recipient’s door, flowers and more. There’s a pair of subscription gifts for kids that will keep them busy in the kitchen or working on creative do-it-yourself activities. Subscription commitments vary so gift givers can opt for a one-time present or others that have monthly increments, up to a year, which creates Christmas cheer beyond Dec. 25.
LIFESTYLE
nbcboston.com

What You Need to Know Before Returning That Gift

Returns and exchanges are a natural part of the annual holiday gift-giving cycle since the perfect present doesn't exist. It can be difficult or uncomfortable to return or exchange an unwanted item, especially if it was given to you, but the Better Business Bureau has some tips to make things easier.
SHOPPING
crowrivermedia.com

SERMONETTE: The joy of prayer might surprise you

As a child, I refused to eat celery. I told my parents that I didn’t like celery and couldn’t stand the taste! However, the strange thing is that I don’t remember ever tasting it. I suppose that at one point I must’ve heard one of my friends say, “I hate celery! Celery’s disgusting!” and somehow, I began to repeat the same thing to myself until I believed it.
RELIGION
The Hollywood Reporter

The Most Unique Gifts Under $250 for Surprising Every Type of Recipient This Holiday

It’s not easy to guess what every man, woman and child in your life wants for the holidays. Maybe a gift card is too impersonal, or you want something that’s larger than a stocking stuffer and that won’t break the bank, either. That’s why we’ve taken care of the virtual browsing and rounded up some of the most unique gifts that’ll cost you less than three Benjamins, including a more-than-just-a-gift-card present that comes wrapped unconventionally. From hands-on kits for watch aficionados and beauty buffs, to literally cheesy customizable gifts and luxury fragrances that can spell out your giftee’s name, keep reading...
SHOPPING
BBC

Christmas gift scheme Pass the Parcel returns to Bristol

A Christmas gift scheme is aiming to help vulnerable families while also supporting local independent shops that struggled during the pandemic. Pass the Parcel, which operates in the BS3 postcode in south Bristol, was set up to ensure those who might miss out still receive a gift at Christmas. Fiona...
CHARITIES
