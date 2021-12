Movie media has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, for the best and for the worst. For streaming services, they are receiving the best viewership they have ever seen before, while movie theater companies are taking substantial losses. What used to be filled movie theaters watching the latest blockbuster Marvel movie, has now been replaced by watching the new movie from the comfort of one’s home on a streaming service. No longer are the family getaways to the theaters for a fun night out, they’ve replaced by watching these films from your own couch. This leaves many people with the question, is this movie experience better than what it once was?

