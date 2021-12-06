ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Park, FL

3 arrested for child abuse in wake of chaos thought to be active shooter at Orange Park Mall

By Meghan Moriarty, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Three people are now in custody, charged with child abuse after an incident at the Orange Park Mall that forced hundreds of people into the parking lot, panicked.

Action News Jax first told you Sunday night when there were reports of an active shooter situation in the food court.

Deputies quickly determined there was never a shooting or firearm; on Sunday night, deputies said there was a physical fight that unfolded between several juveniles.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrest reports released Monday indicate something else happened.

Two men and a woman -- Derrick Mack, 20; Ivan Boyd, 43; and Shannon Thompson, 40 -- are now facing child abuse charges, according to the reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HqkV_0dFhWFz500
3 arrested for child abuse in wake of chaos thought to be active shooter at Orange Park Mall From left: Shannon Thompson; Derrick Mack; Ivan Boyd.

STORY: Suspect in Green Cove Springs hostage standoff identified by police

The reports are heavily redacted because the victim is under 18 and the incident is still under investigation.

A CCSO spokesperson said something “transpired” between the 3 adults and the victim.

On Sunday night, the parking lot was filled with panicked crowds and people screaming and crying who thought there was an active shooter at the mall.

AUGUST STORY: Shots fired near Orange Park Mall, no injuries reported; arrest made

Sunday night, 600 people were cleared from the mall after there were reports of an active shooter inside the food court.

The CCSO incident report said the first deputy on scene was “met by panicked crowds of people exiting Orange Park Mall.”

The arrest reports say there were “people telling us there was a man in Victoria’s Secret with a gun” but no gun was ever found.

STORY: JSO: One shot dead inside a car in Jacksonville Heights

Most of the reports are redacted but deputies say they escorted a “male juvenile outside the food court.”

What he told investigators is also redacted, but the reports say he is the victim.

The incident has long-time neighbors worried, especially as families start their holiday shopping.

AUGUST STORY: ‘I will not give up’: Sheriff Cook on crime at Orange Park Mall

“I don’t think people have respect for life anymore,” Greg Oehler said.

Oehler said he’s been coming to the mall for about 30 years now and has watched how things have evolved.

“It’s just not as safe, I would say,” Oehler said.

STORY: NYC sets COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private-sector workers, kids

We reached out to the Orange Park Mall manager for an on-camera interview; we were asked to leave the property and were sent the following statement:

“At Orange Park Mall the safety of our guests, retailers and employees is always paramount and our first priority. We take a holistic approach to safety with our industry best practices and programs, which include our own security force 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on foot and in vehicles, plus Camera Surveillance and other modern security procedures, special operations plain clothes officers from time to time, crisis planning, and lockdown drills. We also have a strong relationship with local law enforcement including an on-site police presence. Guests are encouraged to contact security at 904-269-1662 with any concerns, questions or issues they may have. It’s important if you see something, to say something. We take these actions to promote a safe environment for everyone.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Man trying to steal catalytic converter killed by falling car, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A man died Wednesday while apparently trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car, WSOC-TV reported. Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office said they were called Wednesday evening to a report of a death at a home on West Unionville Indian Trail Road. Officials found a man dead under a Toyota Prius parked in the driveway.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WOKV

Accidental shooting leads police to home with over 70 cats

KENSINGTON, N.H. — (AP) — An accidental shooting led police in New Hampshire to a house that was overrun with more than 70 cats and was declared uninhabitable because it was covered with feline feces and urine. Police in Kensington got a call from a hospital on Wednesday...
KENSINGTON, NH
WOKV

State questions Potter's decisions in Daunte Wright arrest

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A police sergeant at the scene when Daunte Wright was shot testified Friday that he was holding Wright's right arm with both hands to prevent him from driving away, as prosecutors sought to build their case that suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter acted unreasonably when she shot and killed him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WOKV

Bones found in submerged car linked to Auburn University student missing since 1976

CUSSETA, Ala. — Auburn University student Kyle Clinkscales vanished without a trace one winter night in 1976 as he drove back to campus from his Georgia hometown. Over the next four decades of twists and turns in the case, authorities never quite knew what happened to the 22-year-old. That changed Tuesday when Alabama authorities pulled Clinkscales’ car from a creek in rural Chambers County.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange Park, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orange Park, FL
WOKV

Ex-officer acquitted of lying about arrest of Black man

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A former San Diego-area police officer who pushed a Black man during an arrest last year was acquitted Friday of lying on his report about the incident, which was captured on video and sparked widespread looting and arson amid nationwide racial unrest. A...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WOKV

EXPLAINER: What's behind dual defense in Potter trial?

Lawyers for the suburban Minneapolis police officer on trial for killing Black motorist Daunte Wright are arguing that she made a mistake by drawing her handgun instead of her Taser before she fatally shot him. But they're also arguing that she would have been justified in shooting him anyway. Legal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
41K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy