ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Stripe Purchases App Marketplace Software OpenChannel

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStripe, a global payments and digital banking Fintech, has acquired OpenChannel, a company based in Canada that helps businesses to build, launch, and manage app ecosystems. The terms of...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

BitPay Merchants May Now Accept Shiba Inu (SHIB) for Payments

a provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, has announced that due to significant demand, merchants may immediately accept Shiba Inu (SHIB) for payments and consumers may purchase, store and swap SHIB in the BitPay Wallet app. Even though it began as a meme, the strong SHIBArmy along with...
ECONOMY
The Independent

'The internet's on fire' as techs race to fix software flaw

A software vulnerability exploited in the online game Minecraft is rapidly emerging as a major threat to internet-connected devices around the world.“The internet’s on fire right now," said Adam Meyers, senior vice president of intelligence at the cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike. "People are scrambling to patch and there are script kiddies and all kinds of people scrambling to exploit it." He said Friday morning that in the 12 hours since the bug's existence was disclosed that it had been "fully weaponized,” meaning that malefactors have developed and distributed tools to exploit.The flaw may be the worst computer vulnerability discovered in...
COMPUTERS
crowdfundinsider.com

Alloy Introduces “Partner Center” to Offer Transparency into Partnerships and to Empower Clients to Improve Risk Decisions

the identity decisioning platform for banking institutions and Fintech firms, has announced the launch of its Partner Center, a dedicated resource for customers to gain “more transparency into its partner integrations.”. Via the Partner Center, Alloy brings the best tech and data providers into “full view for its...
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Ledger Enables In-Wallet ICP Staking

a wallet solution for crypto, is enabling staking for the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) token. According to a statement by Ledger, it is partnering with the Dfinity Foundation, a contributor to the Internet Computer, a blockchain that runs at web speed, serves the web, and providing an “infinitely scalable platform for smart contracts” has announced that Ledger Nano will support staking for the ICP token. Ledger notes that ICP now joins the ranks of several other vetted cryptocurrencies supported by both the Ledger Nano S and X models.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Blog#App Store#Covid#Openchannel#Sportsengine#App Marketplace
crowdfundinsider.com

POS Terminal Solutions Provider, PAX Technology, Appoints Andrea Zucchiatti as Chief Product, Services Officer for EMEA

a major provider of point-of-sale terminal solutions, is pleased to confirm the appointment of Andrea Zucchiatti as Chief Product and Services Officer for the EMEA region. As mentioned in the announcement, Andrea will leverage his extensive knowledge of the payments sector, his expertise for PAX products & services and his relationships with channel partners to improve the firm’s product marketing strategy & technical communications across Europe and the MENA region.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Kava Labs Teams Up With Nervos to Offer Cross-Chain Liquidity

As explained in a blog post, the integration will allow for “the movement of native assets between the chains, giving $CKB holders new ways to use it on the Kava platform and bringing Kava to dApps on the Nervos network.”. What to Expect. Initially, the partnership will primarily focus...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fintech
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
crowdfundinsider.com

ID Verification Platform Trulioo Announces Addition of US Student Records to its Global Gateway Marketplace

the international identity verification firm, recently announced the addition of U.S. Student Records to the Trulioo Global Gateway marketplace of identity services “supporting compliance, know your customer (KYC), and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions.”. With the addition of this service, Trulioo clients may now “verify the identities of 18.3...
EDUCATION
crowdfundinsider.com

Jumio, Provider of AI enhanced Identity Orchestration, AML Solutions, Acquires 4Stop

the provider of AI-enhanced end-to-end identity orchestration, eKYC and AML solutions, recently announced that the firm is acquiring strategic partner 4Stop, the data marketplace and orchestration hub for KYB, KYC, compliance and fraud prevention. The addition of 4Stop’s data sources to the Jumio KYX Platform “realizes Jumio’s strategic vision...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

London Stock Exchange Group and OpenExchange Extend International Partnership

And OpenExchange Inc. have announced the launch of an expanded virtual platform for firms across the globe to share company results, investor days, and other public company communications, like ESG and inclusivity announcements. As mentioned in the update, LSEG has invested in OpenExchange’s Series D round and Darko Hajdukovic, Head...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Binance Asia Services Grabs 18% Stake in HGX

Binance Asia Services, the blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency provider behind Binance.sg, today announced they have taken a post-money stake of 18 per cent in Hg Exchange (HGX), subject to regulatory requirements. HGX is a Southeast Asian member-driven private securities exchange, founded by financial institutions PhillipCapital, PrimePartners, and Fundnel, and powered...
SMALL BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Canadian Banks Can Fight $3B Fraud Problem With Privacy-Enhancing Technologies: Report

a provider of privacy-enhanced data collaboration solutions, today released Inter-Bank Privacy-Enhanced Information Sharing: Fraud Detection and Prevention a report authored by financial services advisory firm Aite-Novarica. The report analyzes how Canadian financial institutions can engage in information sharing based on privacy-enhancing technologies (PET) to mitigate the rapid rise in digital fraud, which is double the global average in Canada. The research estimates such collaboration could save the top seven Canadian banks hundreds of millions of dollars per year at the very least.
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Plaid Obtains ISO27001 and ISO27701 Certifications

Fintech Plaid has been established on the principle that consumers need to be in control over where and how they share their financial details. Core or central to this principle is the customer’s ability to share their data in a secure manner and with the peace of mind that the data is being handled in an appropriate way. As part of their ongoing commitment to security and privacy, the team at Plaid is pleased to confirm that they are now ISO27001 and ISO27701 certified.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Platform fonYou Acquires €7M from Banco Santander Smart Fund

Fintech platform fonYou has announced that it has acquired €7 million in capital from Banco Santander’s Smart Fund, as part of a financing transaction that will aim to support fonYou’s future tech development and market expansion as it introduces its Fintech solutions across different regions – such as Latin America, Europe, and the MENA region.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Rapyd Acquires Hong Kong’s Neat to Expand SMB Trade Capabilities Across Asia and Internationally

an international Fintech-as-a-Service firm, has agreed to acquire Hong Kong-based Neat, a cross-border trade enabling platform for SMBs and startups. Neat offers full company incorporation, business accounts, global payment collection and disbursements, “as well as credit card-based capital expansion services.”. As noted in the update, terms of the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy