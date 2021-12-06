Stripe Purchases App Marketplace Software OpenChannel

a wallet solution for crypto, is enabling staking for the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) token. According to a statement by Ledger, it is partnering with the Dfinity Foundation, a contributor to the Internet Computer, a blockchain that runs at web speed, serves the web, and providing an “infinitely scalable platform for smart contracts” has announced that Ledger Nano will support staking for the ICP token. Ledger notes that ICP now joins the ranks of several other vetted cryptocurrencies supported by both the Ledger Nano S and X models.
