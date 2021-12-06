Stay Warm And Cozy This Season At Sky Shed, A Rooftop Igloo Bar In Montana

There are not many things most Montanans envy about city living. However, we can all admit that rooftop bars are pretty great—especially when they offer igloo dining in the winter. Bozeman’s Sky Shed is the kind of place that offers a big city atmosphere with friendly small-town service. And when winter comes around, you can take in the views from the comfort of a Sky Globe.

The Sky Shed sits at the top of the Kimpton Armory Hotel in downtown Bozeman.

You'll love being perched nine stories above the streets, taking in the views of four mountain ranges.

In late November, the bar sets up their igloos, otherwise known as Sky Globes.

The Sky Globes are perfect for a romantic double date, a birthday with friends, or any other special occasion or celebratory evening.

The rate for the igloos varies, but if you go early and during the week, they start at just $65 per person with a minimum of four people.

The food menu is inspired by farm-to-table living with a focus on fresh ingredients.

You can experience a Sky Globe at the Sky Shed bar until March 31.

Light, airy and modern, the bar is open all year, and it's a blast in any season.We don't know of any big city rooftop bar that can offer that.The igloos are designed by the team at Tailored and Tied, a local rental shop.And remember, sometimes a special occasion is that you made it through another Tuesday.Reservations are required, and each reservation lasts two hours. Once you have that settled, you're free to enjoy the Sky Shed's delicious libations (or mocktails).Whether you're craving a fresh salad, some piping hot fries, or a fried chicken sandwich, you'll find it here.This seems like such a unique way to celebrate a special occasion.

Ready to reserve a Sky Globe? You can do that here .

