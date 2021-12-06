ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Stay Warm And Cozy This Season At Sky Shed, A Rooftop Igloo Bar In Montana

By Jessica Wick
Only In Montana
Only In Montana
 2 days ago

There are not many things most Montanans envy about city living. However, we can all admit that rooftop bars are pretty great—especially when they offer igloo dining in the winter. Bozeman’s Sky Shed is the kind of place that offers a big city atmosphere with friendly small-town service. And when winter comes around, you can take in the views from the comfort of a Sky Globe.

The Sky Shed sits at the top of the Kimpton Armory Hotel in downtown Bozeman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0zyB_0dFhVwSl00
Management / TripAdvisor
Light, airy and modern, the bar is open all year, and it's a blast in any season.

You'll love being perched nine stories above the streets, taking in the views of four mountain ranges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003vUa_0dFhVwSl00
Sky Shed / Facebook
We don't know of any big city rooftop bar that can offer that.

In late November, the bar sets up their igloos, otherwise known as Sky Globes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aim5b_0dFhVwSl00
Sky Shed / Facebook
The igloos are designed by the team at Tailored and Tied, a local rental shop.

The Sky Globes are perfect for a romantic double date, a birthday with friends, or any other special occasion or celebratory evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAeYd_0dFhVwSl00
Sky Shed / Facebook
And remember, sometimes a special occasion is that you made it through another Tuesday.

The rate for the igloos varies, but if you go early and during the week, they start at just $65 per person with a minimum of four people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eg6J4_0dFhVwSl00
Sky Shed / Facebook
Reservations are required, and each reservation lasts two hours. Once you have that settled, you're free to enjoy the Sky Shed's delicious libations (or mocktails).

The food menu is inspired by farm-to-table living with a focus on fresh ingredients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LxUMi_0dFhVwSl00
Sky Shed / Facebook
Whether you're craving a fresh salad, some piping hot fries, or a fried chicken sandwich, you'll find it here.

You can experience a Sky Globe at the Sky Shed bar until March 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30K6W3_0dFhVwSl00
Sky Shed / Facebook
This seems like such a unique way to celebrate a special occasion.

Ready to reserve a Sky Globe? You can do that here .

The post Stay Warm And Cozy This Season At Sky Shed, A Rooftop Igloo Bar In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Montana

The Frozen Waterfall At Palisade Falls In Montana Is A Must-See This Winter

We love waterfalls in every season, but once a year, they freeze into icy sculptures. A frozen waterfall like this is something everyone should see once! If you can make the hike when it’s cold enough, it’s worth every step. Though the gate to the trailhead is closed in the winter, adding a bit of […] The post The Frozen Waterfall At Palisade Falls In Montana Is A Must-See This Winter appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Drive Down The Scenic Beartooth Highway And Fall In Love With The Beauty Of Montana All Over Again

Going for a scenic drive in Montana often merely means climbing into your vehicle and cruising down any given highway. After all, the Treasure State is home to some of the most stunning highways and byways in the U.S., and there’s no better state for road tripping. But if you’re looking to fall in love […] The post Drive Down The Scenic Beartooth Highway And Fall In Love With The Beauty Of Montana All Over Again appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

The Little-Known Chinese Wall In Montana You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 62-Mile Trail

Did you know Montana has its very own “Great Wall of China?” If you didn’t, you’re not alone. This massive escarpment sits buried deep within the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area—very deep, in fact. Most of us will have to settle for looking at photos because hiking to the Chinese Wall involves a ton of experience and your willingness to camp in the wilderness to reach it.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

These 5 Small Towns In Montana Honor Christmas In The Most Magical Way

You won’t find one city in Montana that doesn’t have some kind of Christmas celebration. Whether it’s the Christmas Stroll in Bozeman, Christmas at Billings’ Moss Mansion, or Missoula’s Little Red Truck European Christmas Vintage Market, you’ll find something to help you celebrate in style. But we also love it when our charming small towns […] The post These 5 Small Towns In Montana Honor Christmas In The Most Magical Way appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Restaurants
Bozeman, MT
Food & Drinks
Bozeman, MT
Restaurants
City
Bozeman, MT
Only In Montana

Road Trip To 3 Different Vineyards On This Montana Wine Tour

Montana is well known for its craft beer, but certain parts of the Treasure State are also great for growing wine grapes. If you’re interested in exploring some of our most beautiful vineyards, you can actually see several of them in a single day. Just follow this route we mapped out, and make sure to […] The post Road Trip To 3 Different Vineyards On This Montana Wine Tour appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Northern Pacific Beanery Is A Train-Themed Restaurant In Montana That Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again

Montana has an abundance of railroad towns, and Livingston is no exception. Founded in the early 1800s by the Northern Pacific Railway as a midway point between Minneapolis and Seattle, it was the railway that put this little city on the map. And while the railroad is no longer our primary means of transportation, you’ll still find plenty of nods to its history when you visit Livingston. There’s even a train-themed restaurant called the Northern Pacific Beanery, and it’s delightful.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Igloo#Rooftop#Warm And Cozy#Food Drink#Montanans#Sky Globe#The Kimpton Armory Hotel#Tailored And Tied#Sky Shed Facebook#The Sky Shed
Only In Montana

The Bozeman Christmas Stroll In Montana Is Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

When do you feel like the holiday season has officially started here in Montana? Some folks are ready to listen to Christmas tunes before Halloween, while others start their shopping lists in mid-December. But if you happen to live near Bozeman, you know exactly when the most wonderful time of the year kicks off—and it’s […] The post The Bozeman Christmas Stroll In Montana Is Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

The Shire Of Montana Is A Fairy Gnome Wonderland Hiding In Montana And It’s Simply Magical

Remember when you were a child who dreamed of growing up so you could do whatever you wanted? Unfortunately, we all reach the day where we realize that isn’t entirely true. But while adulthood does come with its many responsibilities, it does have its benefits. For example, Montana has a hidden, magical Hobbit House that will bring out your inner child like nothing else … but this enchanting place is for adults only.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Christmas At The Conrad Mansion In Montana Will Make Your Holiday Season Magical

We might be a bit biased, but it sure feels like Montana is the best place to enjoy the holiday season. Between the small town street parades, the dazzling light displays, the craft fairs, and bazaars, it’s tough not to get into the holiday spirit when you live in the Treasure State. But as much as we love experiences like ZooLights and other traditions, a trip to the Conrad Mansion this time of year is what really makes the season feel magical.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

The Romantic Montana Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend

When it’s getting colder by the minute and you’re faced with all the seasonal stress that comes with winter, you might think it’s time to hunker down at home and power through. However, you’ll get a lot more enjoyment (and feel more refreshed) from a weekend getaway. We highly suggest speeding off into the sunset with someone special and making your destination Quinn Hot Springs Resort. Not only does this place not shut down for the winter, it absolutely thrives in cold weather.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Montana

Spend The Day Exploring This Swinging Bridge In Montana

Montana has around 120 named waterfalls, although we’re betting the actual number of hidden cascades is much higher. That being said, Kootenai Falls is an underrated treasure. Not only is it the largest undammed waterfall in the state, but it’s also one of the biggest in the U.S.—and you could spend an entire afternoon taking in the views from the nearby swinging bridge.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

There’s A Winter Fair Happening In Montana And You’ll Absolutely Want To Go

There are two types of Montanans: those who stay home and hibernate all winter and those who know it’s just another beautiful season worth celebrating. And if you fall into the latter category, you’ll be happy to hear that Montana’s Winter Fair is returning to Lewistown at the end of January. This 75-year tradition is […] The post There’s A Winter Fair Happening In Montana And You’ll Absolutely Want To Go appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Hike Cabin Creek Trail To Discover A Lake That Shouldn’t Exist In Montana

Hebgen Lake is a popular stillwater fishing, boating, and swimming spot, mainly because it’s conveniently located for visitors of West Yellowstone and those who call southwest Montana home. But did you know this lake has a rather sinister history and didn’t exist a century ago? The next time you find yourself in this area, lace […] The post Hike Cabin Creek Trail To Discover A Lake That Shouldn’t Exist In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Here Are The 8 Most Enchanting, Magical Christmas Towns In Montana

As soon as the Thanksgiving dishes have been cleared away (and in some cases, before), the Christmas decorations come out in most American households – and Montana is no exception. Christmas in Montana is absolutely magical. Towns all over the state are decked out in lights and décor and host a slew of fun festivities. […] The post Here Are The 8 Most Enchanting, Magical Christmas Towns In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

You’ll Never Forget A Visit To Serenity Sheep Farm, A One-Of-A-Kind Farm Filled With Baby Sheep In Montana

Serenity Sheep Farm Stay is an incredible piece of land in the Gallatin Valley in Montana. Between Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park, Serenity Sheep Farm Stay has covered wagons for you to stay the night, and plenty of sheep and other farm animals for you to interact with and learn about. Serenity Sheep […] The post You’ll Never Forget A Visit To Serenity Sheep Farm, A One-Of-A-Kind Farm Filled With Baby Sheep In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

The Hive In The Sky Airbnb In Montana Comes With Its Own Indoor Fireplace

If you are looking for a unique and exciting stay for your next trip to the Montana wilderness, look no further! This Hive in the Sky Quonset Hut located outside Big Sky will provide you and your friends with an unforgettable stay. A bit more rugged than the typical glamping experience, The Hive in the […] The post The Hive In The Sky Airbnb In Montana Comes With Its Own Indoor Fireplace appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

The 6-Scoop Sundae At Big Dipper Ice Cream In Montana Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

All weather is ice cream weather in Montana. Rain or shine, snow or storms, you’ll find many of us delving into a bowl of deliciousness from Big Dipper Ice Cream. And if you have a major sweet tooth and a huge craving, you might be brave enough to tackle their giant Super Nova Sundae. It […] The post The 6-Scoop Sundae At Big Dipper Ice Cream In Montana Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Kalispell, Montana Is Being Called One Of The Best Mountain Towns In America

Trying to name the best mountain town in Montana is like trying to find the most beautiful star in the sky. Montana means “mountainous,” after all, and there are around 100 named mountain ranges and sub-ranges in the Treasure State. Recently, USA Today named some of America’s most charming mountain towns, and we weren’t surprised […] The post Kalispell, Montana Is Being Called One Of The Best Mountain Towns In America appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Only In Montana

2K+
Followers
539
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Montana is for people who LOVE Big Sky Country. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy