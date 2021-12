I doubt it’s anything DeMar DeRozan will hang on his refrigerator, but the Bulls veteran scorer was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week!. The Bulls walked away from matchups with the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks, and Brooklyn Nets with a perfect 3-0 record, and DeRozan is the main person to thank for that. The 32-year-old averaged 30.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on an absurd 58.7 percent from the field. Last week, he also continued to dominate in the 4th quarter, scoring a league-high 37 points over the Bulls’ three games.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO