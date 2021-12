343 Industries has confirmed that a mission select feature that will allow players to replay campaign missions is coming to Halo Infinite at a later date. Paul Crocker, 343 Industries' associate creative director, told Stevivor that the feature is coming soon. "You cannot replay missions in campaign at this point of time. It's part of what is coming later," Crocker said. "The main reason is because, being a more open game and a nonlinear game, it became incredibly challenging. It's not that it doesn't work; it's just that it's not finished.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO