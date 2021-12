Hometap announced it has raised $60 million of new operating capital. These are the details. Hometap — a company that provides a smart and new loan alternative for tapping into home equity without taking on debt — recently announced it has raised $60 million of new operating capital in a funding round led by American Family Ventures along with new and existing investors including Bain Capital, ICONIQ Capital, LLC, G20 Ventures, Pillar, and General Catalyst. This latest funding round brings total operating capital raised to date by Hometap to $95 million.

