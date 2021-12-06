Mobile Mondays: Five easy tips for cityscapes

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I’ve always loved decorating the table for a special-occasion dinner, but for years I dismissed the idea of holiday centerpieces. In my 20s they felt unnecessarily formal; a few strategically placed votives seemed festive enough. (Plus, fresh flowers were often prohibitively expensive.) As my style and budget evolved, I warmed to the idea of using a centerpiece to make a table look more polished, but in the spirit of keeping things casual, I still insisted on going the DIY route—usually some combination of mismatched but coordinating candles, antique metallic accents, and a floral element.
Comments / 0