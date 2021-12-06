Mobile Mondays: Five easy tips for cityscapes

There are reasons for leaving the camera behind — honest, there are. A few years ago I went on a trip to spend several days with my mom. I’ve learned over the years that it’s OK to leave my camera at home for these trips because we don’t really go out much. I’ll be the first one to tell you that there are ALWAYS, ALWAYS photo opportunities, no matter where you are. There are. I generally live by that statement. These trips are no different.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO