ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Workers at Activision Blizzard Studio Raven Software Walk Out, Protesting Layoffs

By Samson Amore
dot.LA
dot.LA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DYrT_0dFhUXYV00

Embattled video game publisher Activision Blizzard is facing its third work stoppage in the last five months as employees at its subsidiary studio Raven Software walked out to protest layoffs of its quality assurance testers.

Employees have staged other walkouts in recent months to call attention to Activision’s handling of ongoing complaints of rampant gender inequality and sexual harassment within the company. This has happened in tandem with calls from employees and activist investors for CEO Bobby Kotick to resign over his handling of the ongoing scandal.

About 60 full and part-time workers engaged in a work stoppage and virtual walkout that began the morning of Dec. 6.

Activision laid off 20 contractors and temporary employees across its studios when it announced the news late last week that some contractors would be promoted to full-time while others wouldn’t get their contracts renewed. The Washington Post first reported that a dozen contractors working for Raven Software doing quality assurance testing on games were let go.

In a letter to Activision, Raven Studios workers said several staffers had recently relocated to Wisconsin without help from the company in anticipation of regular in-person work, but were told their contracts ended.

“‘Call of Duty: Warzone’, which recently announced the release of a new map and integration with the ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ title, earns $5.2 million per day,” the workers’ letter noted.

Raven’s employees are demanding Activision offer all the employees full-time employment, including those who were laid off. Read their letter to Activision in its entirety here.

“Activision Publishing is growing its overall investment in its development and operations resources,” the company said in a statement provided Monday afternoon by spokesperson Rich George.

“We are converting approximately 500 temporary workers to full-time employees in the coming months. Unfortunately, as part of this change, we also have notified 20 temporary workers across studios that their contracts would not be extended,” Activision added.

Raven is a studio owned by Activision Publishing, which is itself a business division operated by Activision Blizzard. The company added that every employee affected by the cuts was a contractor, and noted that since contracts are just not being extended it was technically not a layoff.

Activision also said in a statement it supports the employees’ decision to walk out, echoing similar statements it gave at the time of past demonstrations. “We support their right to express their opinions and concerns in a safe and respectful manner, without fear of retaliation,” the company's statement said.

Some workers at Treyarch, another studio that’s long worked on development of the “Call of Duty” games, were made full-time today, according to ABetterABK, the workers’ group advocating for changes at the company. In a tweet, the group wrote “in light of recent events, there is no excuse for the company to lay off 30% of Raven's QA department while simultaneously making all Treyarch TEA's full time employees.”

Raven Studios is based in Wisconsin and does vital quality assurance testing for one of Activision’s biggest franchises, “Call of Duty.” It recently was a critical part of shipping the company’s newest installment in the series, “Call of Duty: Vanguard,” which released Nov. 5.

In its November earnings report Activision said “Call of Duty” was one of its most popular franchises and helped the company soar to over $2 billion in revenue within a three-month period. The company’s third quarter earnings saw revenue up 6% annually.

The timing of the walkout is notable; it is happening just as quality assurance testers are needed most: 48 hours before the launch of the a map in the massively popular multiplayer “Call of Duty: Warzone” game, which will be added along with a slew of cosmetic items and weapons as part of Activison’s regular updates on Dec. 8.

Comments / 0

Related
dot.LA

Activision Blizzard Employees Plan Another Walkout, Demand CEO Resign

Employees at game publisher Activision Blizzard are planning to walk out once more after a bombshell report from the Wall Street Journal Tuesday detailed new assault claims and alleged that CEO Bobby Kotick was aware of a rape settlement at an Activision-owned studio nearly five years ago but refused to report it to the board of directors.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cgmagonline.com

Activision Blizzard Strike Organizer Resigns from Company

Activision Blizzard senior tech analyst, Jessica Gonzalez, who Axios describes as “instrumental in employees’ collective action efforts” for better working conditions at Activision Blizzard announced her resignation from the company on Twitter. Gonzalez says the reason she is leaving the company is that she is “mentally wounded” from the fight...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Seekingalpha.com

Activision Blizzard Is Cheaper Now, But Understand This First

Activision Blizzard has made some recent moves that deserve consideration. This article was co-produced with Wolf Report. On November 20, I published “Activision Blizzard: Is It Time to Get Greedy When Others Are Fearful?”. Co-produced with Dividend Sensei, it featured his bullish analysis of the company and my more cautious...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Activision Blizzard will not have a task on the 2021 Sport Awards

Activision Blizzard’s ongoing office harassment scandal might have repercussions for one in every of its larger media alternatives. Within the wake of a Washington Put up report elevating questions on Activision Blizzard’s involvement on the 2021 Sport Awards, producer Geoff Keighley confirmed the writer would not have a task on the present exterior of the nominations chosen by influencers and media. There’s “no place” for abuse and harassment anyplace, Keighley said.
BUSINESS
PlayStation LifeStyle

Activision Blizzard Walkout Organizer Resigns to Prioritize Wellbeing

Jessica Gonzalez, a senior test analyst at Blizzard and organizer of the Activision Blizzard walkout, has resigned from the company in order to focus on her wellbeing. Gonzalez has been a vocal critic of the culture at Activision Blizzard sine the California lawsuit against the company earlier this year; she has been a central figure in the organization efforts of the A Better ABK employee coalition. Gonzalez announced her departure via Twitter, revealing that she will officially leave the company on December 10, 2021. In the announcement post, Gonzalez reveals that she will be leaving game development entirely in order to put her wellbeing first.
ADVOCACY
inputmag.com

One of Activision's top organizers just walked out for good

Jessica Gonzalez, an organizer of the employee walkout at Activision Blizzard last month, has tendered her resignation to the company. Gonzalez, who worked as a senior engineer at Activision for more than two years, posted a note on her public Twitter account about her departure on Tuesday. She will be leaving game development for a role at a financial tech company.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Kotick
massivelyop.com

One of Activision-Blizzard’s key workers alliance organizers just left the company – and the gaming industry

We regret to inform you that Bobby Kotick is still the CEO of Activision-Blizzard at the time of this writing. What has changed, on the other hand, is that Jessica Gonzalez – one of the major organizers behind A Better ABK, the worker group pushing for unionization and improvements to corporate culture – has announced she is leaving the company as of December 10th, with her announcement stating that she will be taking on a senior quality engineering role with a financial company and moving out of the game development sector entirely.
BUSINESS
gamepressure.com

Activision Blizzard Scrutinized by State Authorities

Activision Blizzard's case is getting more and more dicey. State treasurers who own shares in the company have expressed a desire to meet with its board of directors. It seems that the drastic drop in the California publisher's stock price has caught their attention. We have more news about Activision...
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

Six state treasurers leaning on Activision Blizzard

A group of six state treasurers have asked for a meeting with Activision Blizzard's board of directors to discuss the company's recent scandals and lawsuits over sexual harassment and gender discrimination, according to an Axios report. The site says the elected officials from California, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada and Oregon...
BUSINESS
PlayStation LifeStyle

Call of Duty: Warzone Devs Stage Walkout to Protest Raven Software Layoffs After Promise of Pay Raise

Developers and QA testers at Raven Software, the studio behind Call of Duty: Warzone, have staged a walkout following Activision’s termination of several QA contracts. Activision laid off around 30% of Raven Software’s QA staff last Friday, after promising “positive departmental changes” earlier in March. Some employees even relocated to Wisconsin without assistance prior to the layoffs.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Publishing#Layoffs#Raven Software#The Washington Post
mxdwn.com

Raven Software Employees Walkout Following Layoffs Of QA Testers

Today, over 60 Raven Software employees staged a protest and walked out of work. The workers are protesting Activision Blizzard following the company laying off 12 quality assurance testers on Friday. The employees are demanding the quality assurance contractors receive full-time positions. Commenting on the protest, Activision Blizzard said “we support their right to express their opinions and concerns in a safe and respectful manner, without fear of retaliation.”
ADVOCACY
Paste Magazine

Activision Blizzard Protest Organizer Resigns; Six State Treasurers Call for Change at Videogame Conglomerate

Jessica Gonzalez, Senior Test Analyst at Blizzard Entertainment, resigned from the company on Tuesday through an internal email with the subject line “My commitment to my Future…” which she also published on Twitter. Gonzalez is one of the organizers behind A Better ABK (an acronym which combines Activision Blizzard with Sweden/Maltese subsidiary King), the employee group that organized the Nov. 16 walkout and petition calling for CEO Bobby Kotick to step down from his position after allowing an abusive culture to ferment for 30 years. The analyst and organizer announced that she is moving into “a senior quality engineering role for a financial tech company, and out of Game Development entirely.”
PROTESTS
massivelyop.com

Activision-Blizzard fields new accusations as workers strike, fundraise, and issue union cards

Christine was represented by controversial lawyer Lisa Bloom, who shared Christine’s three demands for change: that Blizzard increase the compensation fund for those affected by the scandal from $18M to $100M, that Blizzard make a “real apology” to those harassed and discriminated against, and that a neutral third party assessor be called in to audit the damage done to the company’s staff.
BUSINESS
Gamespot

Call Of Duty Developers Staging Walk Out In Protest Of QA Layoffs

A number of employees at Raven Software, one of the many studios that work on Activision's biggest franchise, Call of Duty, are staging a walk-out today in protest of surprise contract terminations that began late last week. On Friday, the Washington Post reported that management at Raven Software began informing...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
DBLTAP

Activision Has Laid Off a Third of QA Staff at Raven Software, Infuriating Employees

Activision, IP holder of the flagship military FPS franchise, Call of Duty, has laid off a third of the Quality Assurance staff at Raven Software. First reported through the Washington Post by Shannon Liao on Dec. 3, the company has been meeting with its QA contractors and plans to continue doing so until Dec. 8. The purpose of these meetings, of course, are to inform individuals which of them are being "promoted" to full time or being let go. A third of the staff had been let go at the time Liao's article was published.
BUSINESS
mobilesyrup.com

Activision Blizzard reportedly laid off Raven QA following ‘Cold War’ success

Raven Software, a studio that worked on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, reportedly laid off about a third of its contract quality assurance (QA) testers, or about a dozen people. However, more could follow. Raven’s parent company, Activision Blizzard, previously reported that Cold War brought in...
BUSINESS
thegamerhq.com

Raven Software Holds a Walkout After Layoffs last Week

Raven Software Holds a Walkout After Layoffs last Week. After Friday’s layoffs, developers from Call of Duty: Warzone support software Raven Software staged a walkout to protest. Kotaku workers stated in a statement that they only want to see all employees in the quality assurance department, even those who were laid off last week.
VIDEO GAMES
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
987
Followers
1K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy