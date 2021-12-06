ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

High-Res Everest Documentary to Hit IMAX Theaters in 2022

By Mary Murphy
gearjunkie.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSee the top of Everest like you’ve never seen it before — in 16K high definition — with the 25th-anniversary edition of this Everest film. “There’s a place that is above all others, a place where dreams are chased above the clouds.”. MacGillivray...

gearjunkie.com

