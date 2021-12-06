ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

‘Creg did not deserve this’: Shooting death of Fayetteville barber unsolved 16 years later

By Judith Retana
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Creg Johnson was found shot to death in the Line Up Barber Shop in Fayetteville in 2005. Now, 16 years later, his death remains unsolved.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit are still asking anyone with information to come forward.

The annual walk-down for tips regarding Johnson’s homicide was canceled this year. However, the family and detectives are still seeking any information regarding his case.

“This has been a long, long, 16 years. We miss him. We want someone to be brought to justice for his murder,” said Johnson’s uncle Vernice Thomas, in a video pleading for the public’s help.

The family of Creg Johnson, the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers Board, and the Governor’s Office is offering a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Linda Thomas, Johnson’s aunt said in a video that Johnson was more like a son than a nephew.

“Creg was a good person. He had many friends. Creg did not deserve this,” she said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Det. C. Crews with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).  Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically , or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

