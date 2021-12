The New Orleans Saints had a mixed bag of news on Monday for the first injury report of the week with 10 players in total having injury designations. The good news is how running back Alvin Kamara (knee) and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) were limited in practice with their injuries and running back Mark Ingram (knee) was a full participant. All three of them missed last week's game with their injuries. Ingram has missed one game, while Ramczyk has missed two and Kamara has missed three.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO