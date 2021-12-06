ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Transactions: Monday 12/6

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article49ers signed WR Austin Mack and LB Curtis Robinson to their practice squad. (NFLTR) 49ers released WR Devin Funchess and LB Justin March from their practice squad. Bills placed LB A.J. Klein on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR) Bills elevated LB Joe Giles-Harris and DT Eli Ankou to their active...

