ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Strong Housing Market Boosts Overall Household Wealth

themreport.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthored by Dr. John C. Weicher, Director, Center for Housing and Financial Markets, Hudson Institute, the report, “The Distribution of Wealth in America Since 2016,” found that U.S. households experienced a 17.6% gain in net worth from 2016-2019, rising from an average of $103,000 to $127,000. This gain represents the highest...

themreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
themreport.com

Overall Housing Sentiment Remains Stable

Overall, four of the HPSI's six components decreased month-over-month. In November, 74% of respondents reported that it's a good time to sell their home, compared to the 29% of consumers who reported that it's a good time to buy. Consumers also continued to report strong expectations that mortgage rates will increase over the next 12 months, and they expressed even greater pessimism about the direction of the economy, with nearly 70% saying it's on the wrong track. Year over year, the full index is down 5.3 points.
BUSINESS
probuilder.com

Zillow's 2022 Housing Predictions

The housing market for 2022 will sustain high demand and a strong sellers market from the year prior, predicts Zillow, but home prices will gradually decelerate after peaking in 2021. Though most market conditions will remain the same into the new year, buyers may begin to see less competition as prices grow at a much slower pace.
REAL ESTATE
ingrams.com

Use of instant-buyer market increases among homeowners

Q3 saw a jump in use of iBuying services by homeowners compared to the previous quarter. Commonly known as instant buyers, iBuyers are home-buying and selling services that buy off-market homes directly from sellers, to then turn and sell on the open market. Fresh off a record-setting Q2 2021, the...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Home purchase sentiment unfazed by negative economic sentiment – why?

The US housing market remains healthy, despite economic pessimism rising to its highest level in a decade, according to Fannie Mae’s November Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI). Overall, the index dropped 0.8 points to 74.7 in November – with 74% of consumers saying that it’s a good time to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Markets#Hudson Institute#Americans#Hispanic#The Census Bureau
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Zillow Economists: 2022 Home Sales Will Be Better Than Any Year Since The Housing Crash

Zillow economists are predicting a heightened year of home sales in 2022, according to a recent report. Despite the increase in economic pessimism reported by Fannie Mae's Home Purchase Sentiment Index, Zillow economists are still forecasting an 11% increase in home values and more home sales than any year since the housing crash for 2022.
REAL ESTATE
themreport.com

Top 10 Housing Markets Project Price Increases in 2022

Realtor.com® has predicted the top housing markets for 2022. Due to an increase in demand, housing markets in smaller cities have skyrocketed caused by an increase in remote work throughout the pandemic. Housing demand is now being affected by a wave of influx to cities outside popular metropolitan areas. After examining relevant factors such as affordability, steadfast economies, and job growth, this year's top 10 in rank order are:
TAMPA, FL
Shore News Network

Pandemic boosts super-rich share of global wealth

LONDON (Reuters) – The share of household wealth owned by billionaires has risen by a record amount during the pandemic, with millionaires also coming out of COVID-19 ahead, a study found on Tuesday. The World Inequality Report produced by a network of social scientists estimated that billionaires this year collectively...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
dsnews.com

Homeownership Remains Key Asset to Americans’ Bottom Line

Authored by Dr. John C. Weicher, Director, Center for Housing and Financial Markets, Hudson Institute, the report, “The Distribution of Wealth in America Since 2016,” found that U.S. households experienced a 17.6% gain in net worth from 2016-2019, rising from an average of $103,000 to $127,000. This gain represents the highest total since 2007.
REAL ESTATE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

CoreLogic: Annual Home Price Growth At Record 18% In October

Monthly home price gains, though, slow to 1.3% in October from 2.3% peak in April. U.S. annual home price growth hit 18% in October, CoreLogic said today, the highest year-over-year growth recorded in the 45-year history of its Home Price Index (HPI). CoreLogic, a global property information, analytics and data-enabled...
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

US workers poised to get biggest raise in a decade as inflation soars

American workers are in line to receive one of the biggest pay raises in more than a decade, reflecting an extremely tight labor market and the highest inflation in 30 years. A survey by the Conference Board released on Wednesday shows that companies are setting aside 3.9% of total payroll for wage increases next year – the steepest one-year jump since the 2008 financial crisis. The estimate is up from April, when the Conference Board projected that companies were budgeting for a 3% pay increase.
BUSINESS
Aurora News Register

Streeter Sub housing surge boosts November tally

A surge of new housing starts in the Streeter Subdivision, likely the first of many to come, boosted the building permit total to over $1 million for the month of November. Gov. Pete Ricketts helped celebrate Aurora’s housing development potential last month, commending community leaders for taking advantage of the Rural Workforce Housing Fund to launch a 64-lot housing development. Construction work has already begun on the infrastructure for that massive project, opening the door for what is expected to be rapid construction of several new single-family dwellings.
AURORA, NE
probuilder.com

More Millennials Entering Mobile Home Market to Avoid Record-High Housing Prices

First-time home buyers struggling to navigate record high prices and low inventory are turning to mobile homes as affordable housing alternatives, Realtor.com reports. Though mobile homes are significantly less expensive than single-family homes, their median values are on the rise thanks to a larger share of Millennial buyers in the current market.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

U.S. consumer credit moderates in October

U.S. consumer credit increased $16.9 billion in October, down from a $27.8 billion gain in September, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday. Economists had been expecting a $25 billion gain, according to the Wall Street Journal forecast. That's an annual growth rate of 4.7% in October, down from a 7.7% gain in the prior month. Revolving credit, like credit cards, rose 7.8% after an 11.7% gain in September. Nonrevolving credit, typically auto and student loans, rose 3.7% after a 6.5% growth rate in the prior month. This category of credit is much less volatile. It fell briefly at the start of the pandemic before returning to steady growth, although more recently, it has been depressed by the lack of supply of new cars. The data does not include mortgage loans, which is the largest category of household debt.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Inman.com

Mobile homes see values surge faster than single-family homes

Nearly every month during 2021, it seemed like single-family home prices hit a new record in the U.S. But for all that rapid price growth, an unexpected segment of the housing market has actually seen more rapid price growth in recent years, according to a recent report from LendingTree. Although...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy