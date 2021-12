The Marion County Board of Commissioners meets Wednesday to consider replacing access controls and doors at the county jail, and a supplemental budget for fiscal year 2021-22. The commissioners will consider a nearly $5.88 million contract with Salem based Stanley Convergent Security Solutions, Inc to replace all access controls, cell doors and exterior doors at the Marion County Jail. The contract, which expires at the end of 2023, will also add a "pass through" in doors to allow for moving food trays in and out of the cell and deputies handcuffing without opening the doors, the agenda item said.

MARION COUNTY, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO